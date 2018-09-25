Students Pray Around Their Flagpoles

ORLANDO, FL—All across the world, millions of students will gather at their schools’ flagpoles on Wednesday, September 26, to pray for their schools, friends, families, churches, communities and nation at the annual See You at the Pole™ (SYATP) event. SYATP is a day students are committed to global unity in Christ and interceding for their generation. The theme this year is “Broken” taken from “I fall on my knees before the Father” in Ephesians 3:14.

See You at the Pole™ began in 1990 as a grass roots movement with ten students praying at their school and has become an international movement of prayer among young people. Now 28 years later, more than three million students participate in more than 20 countries on their campuses on the fourth Wednesday in September.



The First Amendment guarantees students the right to pray individually or in groups on school grounds during any non-instructional time. All students may express their opinions verbally or in writing before or after school, in between classes, during the lunch hour or on the playing field, according to the federal guidelines on prayer in public schools found on Liberty Counsel’s website.

“Liberty Counsel supports all students who exercise their constitutional right to pray during the annual See You at the Pole event, the Global Week of Student Prayer and throughout the school year,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “These Christian young people are leading the way and providing an incredible example that all people should follow,” said Staver.