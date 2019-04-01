Students Support Socialism... Until It's Applied To Their GPA

Would college students support a policy that would force those with high GPAs to donate part of their own GPA to help those with lower grades?





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Campus Reform, a project of the Leadership Institute, is America’s leading site for college news.

As a watchdog to the nation’s higher education system, Campus Reform exposes bias and abuse on the nation’s college campuses.

Our team of professional journalists works alongside student activists and student journalists to report on the conduct and misconduct of university administrators, faculty, and students.

Campus Reform holds itself to rigorous journalism standards and strives to present each story with accuracy, objectivity, and public accountability.