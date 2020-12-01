Supreme Court stabs President Trump in the back

The cowards at the Supreme Court denied Texas standing in Texas v. Pennsylvania, the last major lawsuit standing between the drooling, senile Chinese puppet Joe Biden and the presidency.

Apparently, the vote was 7 to 2. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented.

Here is the wording of the Supreme Court order from today:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2020

ORDER IN PENDING CASE

155, ORIG. TEXAS V. PENNSYLVANIA, ET AL. The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot. Statement of Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joins: In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. See Arizona v. California, 589 U. S. ___ (Feb. 24, 2020) (Thomas, J., dissenting). I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.

This is not okay.