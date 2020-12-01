WhatFinger

Technology Expert Can Determine If Ballots are Legitimate or Fake in Seconds

By -- Economic War Room with Kevin Freeman—— Bio and Archives--December 14, 2020

Exclusive interview with Jovan Hutton Pulitzer about his ability to digitally examine millions of ballots to scientifically prove if ballots are authentic or fake. He says we need to access the physical and digital ballots and within seconds can determine authenticity. His technology and approach have nothing to do with accessing the actual Dominion or other vendor machines.



