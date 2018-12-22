Ted Lieu's "Wall of Shame"

President Trump needs all the help he can get on the wall and Ted Lieu needs to be be exposed for his anti-Americanism and and anti-Veteranism. This is just one of many Ted Lieu assaults on President Trump ..... Rep. Ted Lieu slams Trump: We are not going to build this ‘stupid vanity wall’

Please expose Ted Lieu and demand that he be removed from public service—he is an International disgrace!

Below is the Truth about Ted Lieu and the Homeless Veteran “Wall of Shame” within his 33rd district.

DISPOSSESSED VETERANS—HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION!

Homeless and hungry disabled U.S. Military Veterans live alongside the pretentious multi-million dollar wrought iron fenced wall built with $1 million of Veterans healthcare money to “beautify” the entryway into Brentwood, one of the wealthiest ZIP Codes in the nation right in the heart of U.S.

Representative Ted Lieu’s 33rd Congressional District along with Beverly Hills, Bel-Air, Westwood, Santa Monica Malibu, Pacific Palisades and Palos Verdes, etc.

On the other side of this Shameful Wall is the Los Angeles VA and National Veterans Home, deeded 130 years ago to be permanently maintained as a Home for disabled and disadvantaged Veterans. There should never be a homeless Veteran in Los Angeles, yet there are more homeless Veterans in Los Angeles County than any other county in the nation.

U.S. Representative Ted Lieu has breached his fuduciary duty to honor the Deed of 1888, forcing war-injured and impoverished U.S. Military Veterans to live in exile – homeless and hungry—outside the gates of their Los Angeles National Veterans Home within his 33rd Congressional District, thereby making Los Angeles County the homeless Veteran capital of the United States of America.

On September 28, 2018, the VA’s Office of Inspector General released a 120-page report whereby they reviewed 40 land use agreements at the Los Angeles VA and determined that 11 did not comply with the “West Los Angeles Leasing Act of 2016” that was co-authored by Rep. Lieu. The illegal agreements also violated other applicable federal laws. Furthermore, 14 non-VA entities were operating on the Los Angeles VA property with an expired agreement or no documented land use agreement.

The OIG determined that these key factors played a role in why 25 of 40 of the land use agreements (63 percent) at the Los Angeles VA were “improper”. Ted Lieu is responsible for all this illegal land use that benefits his wealthy campaign donors at the expense of disabled and impoverished homeless Veterans. Ted Lieu and his “Wall of Shame” are an International disgrace!