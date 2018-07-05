WhatFinger
Teen says he was attacked for wearing ‘Make American Great Again’ hat

By —— Bio and Archives--July 5, 2018

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a teen says he was verbally attacked and assaulted at a Whataburger for wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

In the video, you can see a man throw a drink in 16-year-old Hunter Richard’s face before leaving the restaurant with his hat. Hunter said some of his hair was pulled during the assault.—More….

News on the Net -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

