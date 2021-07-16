Terrifying footage shows girl, 6, dragged by school bus as civil trial begins

By News on the Net -- NY Post——Bio and Archives--July 17, 2021
American Politics, News | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Frightening new footage shows the moment a 6-year-old Kentucky girl was dragged by a school bus for several blocks — as a civil trial against the driver began this week.
In disturbing video of the May 2015 incident, obtained by WAVE 3 News, first-grader Ally Rednour’s pink backpack becomes stuck in the double doors of the bus as she tries to exit in Louisville.—More…
News from around the world