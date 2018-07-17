Terror as curiosity: countless sufferings without the realization of such...

The Arabian Nightmare of the West



In 1983, Robert Irwin wrote a fantasy novel titled ‘The Arabian Nightmare’ about a young Englishman who was dragged into a whirlwind of sinister events in Cairo. The Arabian nightmare he learned was like a disease or a curse. It was terrible and obscene, monotonous, but yet fearful. It brought countless sufferings without the realization of such… The Arabian nightmare has come to the West. It has come invisibly and struck it like an evil curse. It subdued Western people gradually - through arsons, sexual violence, “Salafi” vice squad and Muslim parties, under the slogans of tolerance and multiculturalism.

The miserable Eloi did not even understand that they were turned into cattle being slaughtered in the light of day on their streets. In a desperate attempt to escape from The Arabian Nightmare, the ruling elites used all conceivable methods of escapism. Method #1: to level terror with other types of violence

In August 2017, the Canadian Globe and Mail concluded that “Social networks should treat far-right extremists like Islamic State”. The expert on terrorism for CNN Paul Cruickshank called the massacre that happened in Manchester at the concert of Ariana Grande a “right wing false flag plot”. Leanne Wood, the leader of Welsh Plaid Cymru, claimed that the Barcelona massacre was a deed of “far right” extremists. According to Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri, white racists are much more dangerous than Muslim terrorists. Method #2: to declare that Islamic terror isn’t Islamic at all

We learned that the ISIS had nothing to do with Islam, and shouting “Allah Akbar” during an attack is nothing more than praising the world and its creator. The expert on counterterror for MSNBC Malcolm Nance said that the terror attack that took place in New York City on October 31, 2017 was anti-Islamic - “None of that is Islamic, it’s anti-Islamic”. According to Neil Coyle (Labour), “attackers at London Bridge and Borough market …were not Muslims” and on and on. Method #3 (the most common one) is to declare that fanatics are mere psychopaths Thus after the terror attack act at Hamburg’s supermarket in August 2017, the terrorist was described by Spiegel as a man with mental issues. The knifeman who killed one person and injured several more people while shouting “Allah Akbar” on May 10, 2016, apparently had psychiatric disorders, and so on and so forth.

Method #4: to hide both the ethnic origin of the terrorists and their motives

The New York Times called the terrorist on Westminster Bridge a “knife-wielding assailant” and wrote about Manchester jihadist Salman Abedi that “No one yet knows what motivated him to commit such a horrific deed”. After London terror attacks on June 3, 2017 CNN wrote that “motives of the crime remain unknown”. After the massacre in Nice Le Monde, BFM-TV and La Croix decided not publish images of the terrorists, and Europe 1 radio station didn’t even mention their names. According to Fiordman, it’s a favorite method of Aftonbladet and other Swedish newspapers. Method #5: to accuse of Islamophobia anyone who dares calls out the name and religion of a terrorist.

“Focusing on whether the Parsons Green bomber [21-old Syrian refugee] was a refugee is shamelessly Islamophobic,” the Independent wrote. Method #6: to blame the terror phenomenon on some social problems. After the Orlando massacre,

The Washington Post emphasized that the main problem was the free sale of guns. It is worth noticing here that this method is widely used by the democratic American establishment? Method #7: terror as a marginal spontaneous and irresolvable phenomenon in principle - something like seasonal flowering or inconveniences caused by pigeons.

You wouldn’t kill pigeons only because they crap everywhere or pull out flowers in parks only because someone is allergic to them? “Europe has to get used to this”, BBC host Katty Kay said after the suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert. After the truck attack on Bastille Day, Manuel Valls said that “we should learn to live with terrorism.” Macron described terrorism as an “imponderable problem” that would be “part of our daily lives for the years to come”. “Americans must prepare for the future where terror becomes routine,” according to the former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence under Barack Obama’s administration, Frank Figliuzzi. Finally, here goes the last method from the arsenal of totalitarian regimes: censorship, fines, prohibitions and a mere withdrawal of posts, like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube do.

Continued below... However, because the number of terrorist acts is growing so rapidly, all these methods have become untenable. That’s how the new concept appeared: terror as something insignificant, an unpleasant accident like being thunderstruck, a car bumping into a cow, an icicle or a tree falling on a passer-by. On July 4, 2017 in Toulouse, two motorcyclists opened fire on passers-by, having killed one and wounded six people. According to France 3, one of the gunmen was wearing traditional Muslim clothes. The police said that the version of the terror attack was unlikely.

On September 13, 2017 again in Toulouse, a knifeman attacked passers-by while shouting “Allah Akbar”. The police are still investigating the incident.

September 15, 2017 - several people were injured due to the explosion at the London Underground. The incident is being investigated.

September 26, 2017 - another explosion at the London Underground when five people were injured. The police reported that a mobile phone charger had caught fire.

14 February 2018 - a knifeman wounded five people in Paris. The police denied that the incident could be linked with terror.

26 February 2018 - a powerful explosion in a shop in Leicester killed five people and destroyed a two-story building. Police reported there was no connection between the incident and a possible terror attack. Maybe it was a local earthquake? 4 March 2018 - a mysterious explosion in the north-east of London. The incident wasn’t linked to terrorism. Not surprising…

6 March 2018 - a Muslim person (Koran was found in his car) crashed into three cars in the tunnel of Gothenburg and attacked a policeman with a knife. Of course this was not a terrorist act.

8 March 2018 – a knifeman wounded three passers-by in Vienna. Near the place of the first attack there was another one – another person got injured. Motives of the two attacks are unknown… The Daily Mail wrote that machetes became the main weapon of attacks in England. Within the last two months of 2017, 928 attacks occurred: 425 in London, 99 in Manchester, 77 in the West Midlands. On average about 15 machete attacks occur daily - every 90 minutes. What a wonderful British tradition to attack each other with a machete – don’t you think so?

On 5 May 2018, a Muslim person shouting “Allah Akbar” wounded three passers-by in Hague. The reason of the attack was unknown – as you remember, “Allah Akbar” is nothing but a praise to the world and its Creator…

On 20 May 2018, a Muslim migrant seriously wounded two people in Neubrandenburg, Germany. The reasons again were unclear.

On 21 May 2018, men in hoods opened fire from Kalashnikov rifles against a group of people in Marseilles. Police ruled out terrorism as a motive.

25 May 2018: Unknown people detonated a self-made bomb in a restaurant in Mississauga, Canada, having wounded 15 people. Police reported that the motive of the attack was unknown.

On 29 May 2018 - two female policewomen and a civilian woman were killed in a shooting in the Belgian city of Liège – the gunman was shouting “Allah Akbar”. The version of a terror attack wasn’t confirmed. ISIS claimed responsibility for the massacre. However according to Belgian police and media, it was too early to take this claim seriously.

On June 1 2018, in Manchester, a car rammed pedestrians and seriously injured five people. The police reported there was no evidence to suggest that this was terrorism related.

30 May 2018 - a knifeman stabbed two people at a train station in Flensburg, Germany. A police spokesman was not aware of any connection to terrorism.

3 June 2018 - a knifeman rampaged at Berlin Cathedral and was verbally aggressive. “The suspect had no motives for a terror attack”.

18 June 2018 – a stranger opened fire on a crowd of people in Malmo, having injured 5 people. “The incident has no connection to a terror attack”. It looks like the Swedes have a hobby – to open fire on random people on the streets…

18 June 2018 - shooting at the festival in New Jersey left 22 injured and 1 dead. Police version is that the shooting appeared to be gang-related. Do gangsters shoot random people? Take a look at their photos and the names.

20 June 2018 - another “small explosion” at the Southgate tube station in North London. Only five people were injured (there are neither Hamas militants, nor activists of Black Life to mourn them). Of course, there was no connection with terror. I believe these cases are just the tip of the iceberg. There is no sex in the USSR. No, this is not a joke. It was said during Leningrad-Boston US-Soviet Space Bridge on July 17, 1986 by the administrator of Leningrad Hotel Lyudmila Ivanova. In the USSR sex was associated with debauchery and pornography, and there was none of this in the country. In the USSR there was also “no crime, homosexuality, prostitution and drug addiction”. Today there is no Muslim terror in the West. Bullets accidentally fly out of guns, shops and subway cars explode spontaneously, cars squash pedestrians on their own, machetes and knives fly in the air on their own cutting, chopping and stubbing passers-by. Is it a consequence of global warming? Quite possible.

Countless sufferings without the realization of such… Author of “Agony of Hercules or a Farewell to Democracy (Notes of a Stranger)”, Available at Amazon and Barnes & Nobl.

Alexander Maistrovoy is a graduate of Moscow Univ. in Journalism, worked there in his field and made aliyah in 1988. He works at the Russian language newspaper Novosty Nedely, has had articles posted on many internet sites and authored “Ways of God” about different religious and ethnic groups in the Holy Land, and with Mark Kotliarsky the Russian book Jewish Atlántida.