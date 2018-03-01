The Climatologians’ Credo

Climatologians everywhere are tripping over each other to “confirm”, propagate, and demand “actions” on their goals and beliefs any facts to the contrary are of no consequence to them.

The internet news is awash with doom-and-gloom articles about the climate. Scenarios predicting ever more frequent weather events, like hurricanes, droughts, catastrophic rainfalls, and more millions of migrants from impoverished countries (often termed “refugees”), or none of the above, are all blamed squarely on “climate change” supposedly caused by the 0.04% of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere..

I could expand the list above but I think you’ll get the drift without more boring claims. In any event, to any good climatologian, facts are irrelevant or, as the “ Borg ” said, “Resistance is futile”.

Resistance is Futile (?)

The simple fact is that those credos sound so good, so “nature-saving” but are, nevertheless, simply falsehoods, based on “fake news”, misunderstandings of “cause and consequence”, lack of scientific rigor, ideas based on political expediency, and so forth.

And (equally true), the Borg’s proclamation was false as well.

It must be a real conundrum for all the Climatologians at the UN, IPCC, PIK, and countless other (mostly taxpayer-funded) foundations, research institutes, and universities, etc., to find that all that hot air they have been expelling, by now for decades, has not brought the fruit they hoped for. In fact, just the opposite is the case and for good reason, namely folks getting fed up with “false advertising.”

False Advertising

People are simply getting fed up with the daily drumbeats of “melting polar ice,” predictions of “oceans’ rising,” “penguins in peril,” “polar bears vanishing,” and other doom-and-gloom pronunciations . Astute readers are becoming more versed in discerning such fake news from actual facts, true measurements and actual field observations (as opposed to computer-program-predicted “scenarios”).

Indeed, folks are getting thoroughly disgusted with many of the climatologians’ claims (as still pounded into them by the MSM), particularly when they can view the actual data pertaining to sea levels, ice masses, penguin and polar bear numbers, and so forth.

Moreover, the climatologians’ claims for a vital need to “decarbonize” while they jet from one holiday resort to another (on taxpayers’ cost) starts to get a bit tiresome. And the ads for the exclusive (five-star) holiday resorts in the Maldives (http://www.resortsguides.com/?fr=4862 ) certainly don’t mention their imminent drowning either. In fact, the Maldives are proud to host a million-plus visitors per year (https://maldivestimes.com/maldives-records-1-3-million-tourists-in-2017/ ) to their “drowning islands” to enjoy tranquil island hospitality (at $1K per night or so). Oh, speaking about the Maldives, despite all climatologians’ opinions, the population there, just as in the Pacific Ocean island nations (like Tuvalu, Kiribati, et al.) is still increasing, at close to 10% per year. For example, the official (government) produced population numbers for the Maldives in the years 2002: 269,000 and 2010: 305,000. Most recently, in 2016 it was estimated to be 428,000.