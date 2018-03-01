WhatFinger
People are simply getting fed up with the daily drumbeats of "melting polar ice," predictions of "oceans' rising," "penguins in peril," "polar bears vanishing," and other doom-and-gloom pronunciations

The Climatologians’ Credo

By —— Bio and Archives--June 30, 2018

The internet news is awash with doom-and-gloom articles about the climate. Scenarios predicting ever more frequent weather events, like hurricanes, droughts, catastrophic rainfalls, and more millions of migrants from impoverished countries (often termed “refugees”), or none of the above, are all blamed squarely on “climate change” supposedly caused by the 0.04% of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere..

Climatologians everywhere are tripping over each other to “confirm”, propagate, and demand “actions” on their goals and beliefs any facts to the contrary are of no consequence to them.

The Climatologians’ Thinking

Climatologians’ thinking contains such convictions as:

  1. “Fossil fuels” (FFs) are the world’s villain; therefore, they must be controlled, better yet their use curtailed, or (“best choice”) left in the ground (see here, or here) ;
  2. Anyone driving a gasoline or diesel-powered car ought to be sent to jail for “assaulting nature”, forthwith (see here, or here) and, preferably, forever;
  3. Carbon dioxide (the main product of consuming/using FFs) is “incinerating” planet Earth (see here), or we are on a path to immolation;
  4. Carbon dioxide is a dangerous pollutant (perhaps even worse than “Novichok” nerve gas agents) that will doom all life on Earth (see U.S. Supreme Court decision of 2007);
  5. Ocean sea levels are said to be rising at increasing rates and island nations situated in the Indian (e.g. the Maldives) and Pacific Oceans (e.g. Tuvalu and Kiribati) are claimed to rapidly being swallowed by the water, and the islanders to be fleeing for their lives (an example here);
  6. Hurricanes and other storm events are increasing in frequency and severity (Sci. American);
  7. The entire Arctic sea ice is melting away, already for decades (but, strangely, it keeps reappearing every winter). Presumably, paddle-boarding across the “Northwest Passage” is the up and coming progressive relaxation (here);
  8. Also, in the Arctic, polar bears (what, are there still any left [?]) are all drowning or starving to death due to carbon dioxide that’s supposed to melt of Arctic sea-ice (here);
  9. At the earth’s opposite pole, in the Antarctic, glaciers and sea-ice melting is unprecedented, and the penguins are starving, or dying from heat (or cold [your choice]) at alarming rates (here);
  10. Man (including “wo-” and/or “ze-[?]”)-kind must “decarbonize” and return to medieval technologies like windmills and horse and buggy wagons, in order to save the planet (here);
  11. Tropical coral reefs are bleaching (dying) because of “climate change” while real pollution (from untreated sewage outflows emanating from ocean front abodes) is not thought of as a cause;
  12. The world needs to “decarbonize”, i.e. you (and me) must give up driving a car (in reality, they mean any internal combustion machinery), and [best choice] switch to “pedal power” (here);
  13. Heating (in winter), or cooling (in summer) of your abode is also a black mark on your “carbon footprint”, as claimed, you’ll be frying earth and all future generations (here).

I could expand the list above but I think you’ll get the drift without more boring claims. In any event, to any good climatologian, facts are irrelevant or, as the “Borg” said, “Resistance is futile”.

Resistance is Futile (?)

The simple fact is that those credos sound so good, so “nature-saving” but are, nevertheless, simply falsehoods, based on “fake news”, misunderstandings of “cause and consequence”, lack of scientific rigor, ideas based on political expediency, and so forth.

And (equally true), the Borg’s proclamation was false as well.

It must be a real conundrum for all the Climatologians at the UN, IPCC, PIK, and countless other (mostly taxpayer-funded) foundations, research institutes, and universities, etc., to find that all that hot air they have been expelling, by now for decades, has not brought the fruit they hoped for. In fact, just the opposite is the case and for good reason, namely folks getting fed up with “false advertising.”

False Advertising

People are simply getting fed up with the daily drumbeats of “melting polar ice,” predictions of “oceans’ rising,” “penguins in peril,” “polar bears vanishing,” and other doom-and-gloom pronunciations . Astute readers are becoming more versed in discerning such fake news from actual facts, true measurements and actual field observations (as opposed to computer-program-predicted “scenarios”).

Indeed, folks are getting thoroughly disgusted with many of the climatologians’ claims (as still pounded into them by the MSM), particularly when they can view the actual data pertaining to sea levels, ice masses, penguin and polar bear numbers, and so forth.

Moreover, the climatologians’ claims for a vital need to “decarbonize” while they jet from one holiday resort to another (on taxpayers’ cost) starts to get a bit tiresome. And the ads for the exclusive (five-star) holiday resorts in the Maldives (http://www.resortsguides.com/?fr=4862 ) certainly don’t mention their imminent drowning either. In fact, the Maldives are proud to host a million-plus visitors per year (https://maldivestimes.com/maldives-records-1-3-million-tourists-in-2017/ ) to their “drowning islands” to enjoy tranquil island hospitality (at $1K per night or so). Oh, speaking about the Maldives, despite all climatologians’ opinions, the population there, just as in the Pacific Ocean island nations (like Tuvalu, Kiribati, et al.) is still increasing, at close to 10% per year. For example, the official (government) produced population numbers for the Maldives in the years 2002: 269,000 and 2010: 305,000. Most recently, in 2016 it was estimated to be 428,000.

 

No matter how you slice the data, there is not the slightest evidence of “drowning” Maldives and other islands which the MSM, NGOs, and other “concerned” climatologians have been proclaiming for a long time.

Perhaps then, it’s time to suggest a real adventure for you (the dream of your lifetime), like an exciting experience in the True North.

True North

Why not go on a Northwest-Passage cruise on one of the hundreds (??) of excursions offered by enterprising outfits. Come and (hand)-feed some of the last remaining polar bears, they’ll be grateful for some nibblies.

CAUTION: they might like to eat your hand too!

