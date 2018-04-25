So while the Clintons can still command the spotlight, it forces the rest of us to wonder if what’s good for the Clintons is bad for the rest of us

The Continuous Clinton Comeback



Written off as washed up by some after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election, the Clinton family shows no signs of disengaging from left-wing politics or public life anytime soon. Recent activity by the Clintons suggests they are trying both to breathe new life into their troubled family philanthropy and to remain relevant to electoral politics.

Hillary and Bill grabbed the spotlight once again by hosting a pricey fundraising event later this month in New York to benefit the much-investigated Clinton Foundation. As Axios reported April 30: Longtime Clinton supporters last week received an invitation offering access to the family (the green invitation features photos of Bill, Hillary and Chelsea) at a Clinton Foundation benefit on May 24 in New York, at prices ranging from $2,500 (“Friend”) for cocktail party and dinner, up to $100,000 (“Chair”) for “Leadership Reception for two, a premium table of ten, program recognition as Gala Chair and invitations to the Clinton Foundation Annual Briefing.” The foundation’s streamlined mission: “create economic opportunity, improve public health, and inspire civic engagement and service.” (Read up on the Capital Research Center’s investigations into the Clinton Foundation here.) On April 30, Hillary and former Vermont governor and Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean were scheduled to “lead the first meeting of her Onward Together political group, on New York’s Upper East Side.” The purpose of the meeting with “11 partner organizations” was reportedly “about harnessing the energy and activism post-election.” Onward Together (OT) filed as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit domestic corporation April 24, 2017, in the District of Columbia, according to public records.

Continued below... All of this “showcases that while Democratic voter enthusiasm is high, the party apparatus is in a terrible state of disrepair,” Matt Vespa observes at Townhall. The army of small-donors has collapsed, new donor attraction is lackluster, debts are in the millions of dollars, with the DNC taking out a loan totaling almost $2 million just to keep the lights on. And while the Obama campaign gifted their data … Democrats aren’t viewing this as a favor at all since he turned his Organizing for Action group into a direct DNC competitor, further hamstringing the national committee[.] As Jon Schwarz of the Intercept tweeted April 25: This is an incredible story. Grassroots Democrats are desperate to take back at least the House. The DNC is deep in debt. Yet the Dems are paying Clinton’s organization at least $2.4 million for her email list. Meanwhile, former President Bill Clinton’s novel, The President Is Missing, will be published June 4 by Little, Brown and Company. Showtime is already planning to turn the book, co-written by big-name writer James Patterson, into an eight-part series next year. So while the Clintons can still command the spotlight, it forces the rest of us to wonder if what’s good for the Clintons is bad for the rest of us.

