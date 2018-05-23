The crime of unspecified illegal acts

If the GW Bush administration had the CIA director and people in the FBI and Department of Justice spying on and investigating the Obama campaign throughout 2008 for unspecified illegal acts that were still unspecified two years later (no proof of anything illegal, just “connect the dots”), I’m certain the Democrats would not have been saying the Obama administration exceeded its authority by investigating alleged malfeasance and abuse of power by individuals in the Bush administration.

But have President Trump call for an investigation of the same activity by Obama administration officials, and President Trump is compared to a “banana republic” dictator by Democrats including Senator Schumer and Rep. Pelosi.



When federal indictments were made by the Meuller investigation against 13 Russians and three Russian companies, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told journalists that “there is no allegation in the indictment that any American was a knowing participant in the alleged unlawful activity.” And he added, “There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.” Meddling? Not here! And the charges against the Russians have nothing to do with the Trump campaign.



It’s not a criminal investigation of Donald Trump and his presidential campaign, because no specified criminal charges were ever made and subsequently investigated. And two years later there is still no evidence of a crime to begin to investigate.