The D.C. Swamp: Keep Your Eyes on Russia and Forget About Voter Fraud.

How many people are sick of hearing about Russian meddling, hacking and interference? It’s parroted by government officials, politicians and media talking heads. Almost every Democrat and Republican in Congress has talked about it and assured everyone that it’s real. But don’t ask for proof. We have to take their word for it. At the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis even said, “Russia attempted to hack the U.S. midterm elections in November.” The key word here is attempted.

Apparently, busing people from California to Arizona to steal elections for Democrats isn’t worth mentioning. Election rigging and fraud, carried out by socialist Democrats who call themselves Americans, isn’t important at all. Don’t pay any attention to the voter fraud that went on in California and Arizona and pay no attention to the elections that were stolen by Democrats. Keep your attention on the Russians. Stay focused on the Russians and don’t pay any attention to how my Democrat friends steal elections.

In reality, the Russian meddling story was concocted to focus our attention away from the real election tampering and fraud. What about the Democrat vote harvesting that went on in California, Colorado, Texas, Florida and Georgia? Vote harvesting is when people cast absentee ballots in another person’s name. That allows Democrats to query people and find out if they are not going to vote, and if they are not, cast ballots in their name. It also allows people who live in other states to cast ballots for your representative. It also facilitates registering illegal aliens and the dearly departed in order to cast votes for Democrats. California has even passed a law that makes vote harvesting, otherwise known as voter fraud, legal.

Furthermore, fair and above board elections will not be allowed in this new democracy, but don’t concern yourself with that. We know what’s best for you even if you don’t, so just keep your attention focused where we tell you to - on the Russians. Mueller and his Demonrat cutthroats just love it when their seditious scam is validated by members of President Trump’s own cabinet. It opens the door for Mueller and his band of cutthroats to claim they found evidence that the Russians succeeded in hacking the 2016 election, swinging it in Trump’s favor. If you doubt their seditious scam, they can claim one of the President’s own cabinet confirmed the Russians attempted to do it again in the 2018 election.