The Fourth Industrial Revolution Under the Great Reset

Like millions of others, you have possibly wondered why healthy people must be quarantined (40 days) for months (9 so far) against the Corona virus, be locked down globally, wearing a mandatory mask at all times against the threat of public shaming by their neighbors and total strangers for being selfish humans, pay fines, even do jail time for the good of the collective, and be told non-stop about the “new normal” and that life will “never” go back again to pre-Covid-19, it will be fundamentally altered, using a master plan designed by globalist elites who want to control the planet at all costs.

Shareholder Capitalism vs. State Capitalism What is this master plan called? Before Covid-19 pandemic hit, it was called U.N. Agenda 21, signed in 1992 by 178 countries; when not everybody bought into it fully, it was escalated to U.N. Agenda 2030. In the U.S. then President Bill Clinton created portals for its implementation in smaller doses at the local level; Democrats incorporated it into the Green New Deal, neither new, nor green, nor a deal for the American people. Today the master globalist plan is called the Great Reset and the World Economic Forum will tackle it at Davos, Switzerland in 2021. The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Geneva, Switzerland, and was founded in 1971 by Klaus Schwab who is also its chairman. As its mission states, WEF is “committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.” The January 25-29, 2021 Davos Agenda will be “stakeholder capitalism,” proposed by Klaus Schwab and enhanced by “Greta Thunberg effect,” a phrase WEF coined, putting the Swedish high school girl at the forefront of decades-old environmental and social activism. The WEF wants “stakeholder capitalism” around the globe and the Covid-19 pandemic is giving them the opportunity to realize this dream. According to the WEF website, “shareholder capitalism” embraced by Western corporations, based on maximizing profits, is no longer desirable. “State capitalism,” based on government controlling the economy like in China, is not desirable either.

There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic Klaus Schwab proposed “stakeholder capitalism,” a model in which private corporations become “trustees of societies,” and is, in his view, “a better kind of capitalism, clearly the best response to today’s social and environmental challenges.” The Davos Manifesto: Towards a better kind of capitalism | World Economic Forum (weforum.org) The last months of lockdowns were not about the medical industrial complex or socialized medicine in the U.S. If that was the case, we would not have bankrupted hospitals and put medical professionals on furlough and many doctors on the path to retirement. And it was not just about a hurried and forced vaccine program. It was a much more nefarious agenda. In regards to the pandemic “plaguing” the planet for months and forcing populations under government lockdowns which destroyed economies and small to mid-size businesses, and the subsequent rush to a vaccine, Dr. Michael Yeadon, a thirty-year veteran in virology, retired from a pharmaceutical company with “the most senior research position in his field, wrote: “There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.” What SAGE Has Got Wrong, Oct. 21, 2020

The Great Reset: Globalist plan designed by billionaire elites This movement was about the laser-focused campaign, echoed around the world, to “Build Back Better” addressed among many, by Joe Biden and Boris Johnson, the U.K. prime minister. This campaign is about the destruction of the current economic systems and their replacement with the Great Reset globalist plan designed by billionaire elites. Suddenly, many world leaders and talking heads are using the same language and descriptive words when talking about the future of their respective countries and the future of the world. In a recent interview Justin Trudeau said: “This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a Reset. This our chance to accelerate the pre-pandemic efforts to address global challenges, to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change, building back better for the most vulnerable while maintaining our momentum on reaching the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the SDGs [sustainable development goals]. Canada is here to listen and to help.”





Fundamentally transforming our economy and affecting every facet of our lives This is the agenda they had before the pandemic but the pandemic has given globalists the opportunity to Build Back Better, in other words, Reset our world. As one liberal once said, “never let an opportunity go to waste.” If the reset reminds you of Hillary Clinton and her red button she presented as a gift to the Russians to allegedly restart our diplomatic ties during her tenure as Secretary of State, you are not alone. The reset agenda is being echoed now by leaders of countries around the world, using words, phrases, and plans designed by an international non-governmental organization (NGO) from Switzerland, and by the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 with its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which were never ratified by our Senate, pushing us to a “fourth industrial revolution,” fundamentally transforming our economy and affecting every facet of our lives, all dictated by an unelected foreign body.



