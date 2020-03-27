The COVID-19 pandemic campaign is allegedly a grotesque hoax being inflicted on the world population for ideological purposes, not valid medical reasons. It should be stopped dead

The Great COVID Con

The stated purpose of Canada’s COVID-19 campaign is to gain control of a coronavirus that is sickening some people with flu-like symptoms, and killing a relative few. The apparent actual purpose of the campaign is to greatly restrict public rights and freedoms as a prelude to dismantling current society and ‘building back better’. 1 To implement a ‘Great Reset,’ in other words. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau openly admits that.2 Government uses fear mongering to frighten the public into submission and obedience in the war to ‘fight’ a virus, dubbed COVID-19, that is not proven to exist and remains a mere abstraction for most people. 3 | 4

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a ‘novel coronavirus’ pandemic in March, 2020. The virus, dubbed COVID-19, was said to be unusually contagious. Alberta imposed a two-week, province-wide lockdown including self isolation and quarantine on March 17, aimed at ‘flattening the curve’ of infections. Two weeks turned into months before restrictions were partially relaxed, only to be reimposed on November 24 when the number of new cases rose again. Two lockdowns and mandated ‘social distancing,’ obsessive hand sanitizing, school and church closures, and mandatory face masking did not vanquish the virus. COVID-19 remains out of control, according to authorities. The question is, when will the Provincial government and medical ‘experts’ stop affirming the definition of insanity; that is, repeatedly applying failed ‘remedies’ — lockdowns — and expecting different results? The Fight Against COVID-19 When defending against enemies like the anti-COVID-19 pandemic, it is wise to periodically reevaluate one’s defences. Is the enemy accurately identified? Are enemy strengths and weaknesses understood? What countermeasures are available? Are the cost-benefits of engagement acceptable?

Virus Have we defined the enemy, COVID-19? The answer is, ‘No.’ In its document titled, “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.” dated July 13, 2020, the CDC states that a COVID-19 virus has not been isolated. Technically speaking therefore, ‘COVID-19’ does not even exist (also per Revision #06 effective 12-01-20). 3 | 4 But how can that be? The CDC and medical ‘experts’ everywhere are doing millions of PCR tests that identify COVID-19 virus. What are they testing? The story gets interesting. Creating a target Since a COVID-19 virus does not exist, researchers create their own target. 5 A brew of ingredients, including (among other things) viral RNA, DNA polymerase, reverse transcriptase, DNA ‘building blocks,’ primers, probes, and fluorescent markers (6), is mixed in the lab. The brew is subjected to cycles of heat and enzymes to convert single-strand RNA to double-strand DNA, since single-strand RNA cannot be copied. Chemical ‘building blocks’ of DNA are added and joined together, creating a synthetic DNA primer in reverse orientation to the first one. The result is a synthetic DNA template that can be ‘amplified’ (copied; multiplied) exponentially to produce billions or trillions of copies, through the magic of PCR. The number of multiplications used are called ‘cycle thresholds’. For interest, multiplying a template one time (doubling it to create a second copy) is called a cycle threshold (CT); doubling it again (2 x 2) is two CTs. A CT of 40 (2) produces over 1.1 trillion template copies. CT 40 is the accepted standard in many counties and jurisdictions worldwide.

PCR testing A tool, or process called Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is used to test samples for the COVID-19 virus. PCR is considered to be the ‘Gold Standard’ method for diagnosing COVID-19, or rather, the lab-created facsimile of COVID virus. But there is a problem. The biochemist that invented PCR and won a Pulitzer Prize for it in 1993, Dr. Kary Mullis, said that PCR was not designed to do quantitative analysis; that is, to measure virus loads in test samples. PCR can identify a target virus (qualitative analysis) but not how many of them there are. “Quantitative PCR is an oxymoron,” Mullis declared. In COVID-19 context, the best that can be said of PCR testing is, it is an unparalleled tool for ‘cycling’ (multiplying) matter in samples. The lab-created ‘virus’ is multiplied until PCR can detect fluorescence (the injected markers) in the sample. 7 | 8 Positive diagnoses are a product of ‘CT thresholds’. If virus (fluorescence) is detected at a low CT, say 20 cycles, the patient is deemed heavily infected, and infectious to others. If virus is not detected at 40 cycles, most jurisdictions declare test results negative. There is controversy about how PCR is used, and the accuracy of test results. In November 2020, Portugal’s Lisbon Appeal Court ruled, in a case involving four tourists who were forced into quarantine because one person received a positive COVID diagnosis, that, “In view of current scientific evidence, this test (i.e. PCR) shows itself to be unable to determine beyond reasonable doubt…” that such positivity corresponds to infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Court’s further view is that a positive diagnosis does not correlate to a COVID case. “The test’s reliability depends on the number of cycles used’’ and “the viral load present,’’ it said. And further, “If someone is tested by PCR as positive when a threshold of 35 cycles or higher is used (as is the rule in most laboratories in Europe and the US), the probability that said person is infected is less than 3%, and the probability that said result is a false positive is 97%.” 9





COVID Case Reporting Case Definition The CDC defines a case as: 10 ‘at least two’ of seven listed cold-like symptoms, or cough or breathing difficulties, or clinical or radiographic evidence of pneumonia or acute respiratory distress, or the kicker, AND ‘no alternative more likely diagnosis’. Really? People are expected to take that bit of ambiguity seriously; subject themselves to purpose-unsuitable PCR tests that, some say, are so flawed for COVID diagnosis as to be virtually meaningless11; and if diagnosed positive for COVID-19, involuntarily self-quarantine/isolate, risking livelihoods and relationships, for a ‘disease’ that seriously threatens only a small percentage of the population. Case Reporting Reports are rife of COVID being listed as cause-of-death rather than actual reasons, such as accidents, crime, disaster, suicide, co-morbidities or natural causes. 12 In some jurisdictions physicians, hospitals and medical corporations are, or have been paid up to three times as much for citing COVID as cause of death rather than actual causes. 13 COVID case statistics are suspect for other reasons too. Some attending physicians protest receiving test results without CT values indicated. Diagnoses are largely meaningless without knowing the CT at which the virus was detected. Results could be positive, negative or false. Lack of universal definitions and testing protocols muddies COVID analysis. For example, a test may be deemed positive in a jurisdiction that uses CT 40 but negative in an adjacent jurisdiction using a CT cutoff of, say, 37. Or differing diagnoses may be the result of testing the same patient twice using different test procedures.14 | 15 The possibility of data manipulation wafts around the COVID con. If pandemic managers’ interests are served by higher case numbers, using high CT cutoffs produce more ‘positives’. If fewer case counts are desirable to show, say, that lockdowns and social distancing are working, using lower CT cutoffs will produce fewer positives. Given the lack of transparency around the COVID campaign (including CT cutoffs) the public is unable to develop informed analysis. Just saying! 16|17



