The first shall be last and the last shall be first

The Great Reset Verses the Great Reversal

Many people who are politically engaged are aware of the latest version of the New World Order. This is the so-called Great Reset being pushed by the economic avatars behind the annual billionaire networking show in Davos. For the last several years they’ve evangelized the leaders of secularism in the need to reset the world from a rustic attachment to freedom to a more advanced submission to socialism. The Corporations Once Known as the Mainstream Media portray the Great Rest as a conspiracy Theory. And we all know that only tinfoil hat wearing white supremacists believe in conspiracy theories. I want to know, how can it be a conspiracy theory when the people proposing it tell everyone exactly what they want to see happen?

Build Back Better and the Great Reset There is no better way to expose how much this is a part of America’s political scene than to learn that the motto for this revisioning of everything is, “Build Back Better.” If that sounds familiar it’s because that was the campaign slogan for the Biden/Harris campaign. A mere coincidence? If you buy that, I have a slightly used bridge in Brooklyn and I’m willing to sell it at a bargain basement price. The devastation caused by the Great Plandemic is the starting point for the Democrat plan to rebuild on the wreckage they’ve caused: an America that bows its knee to the false god of government. The Democrat Governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, expresses his hopes for the aftermath of the plandemic, “this has always been an economic opportunity … we should not be intimidated by people who say you should not use this COVID crisis to peddle a solution to climate change … we can’t use COVID as an excuse for inaction on climate change … they’re both so similar … based on an understanding of science.” Sen Bernie Sanders sees an opportunity for empowering government in the COVID shamdemic, “If there is any silver lining in the midst of this terrible, terrible and unprecedented moment in American history in terms of the economy, in terms of the pandemic, it is that maybe we start rethinking some fundamental tenets about the way our government and society works.” According to Hillary Clinton, “This would be a terrible crisis to waste as the old saying goes.” Compare the broadside bromides of these guides to an imagined Venezuelan style worker’s paradise with the comment of Fox News commentator, Tucker Carlson who said, “As long as public health bureaucrats are throwing around oxymoronic, doublespeak, like social distancing and flatten the curve, politicians have the cover they need to empower themselves and their friends and that’s exactly what they’ve been doing.”

In the present this threatened Great Reset may loom like a hurricane on the horizon Can you see what’s happening? This may all be depressing. It is undoubtedly discouraging. But none of it should be a surprise. Personally, I’ve been speaking and writing about this for decades as have many others. The watchmen have been calling from the walls, “The storm is coming.” If you are not prepared get prepared. Toilet paper might be a nice thing to have but food is essential. So is water. A place to grow your own food is optimal. And it doesn’t take great fields to grow food. A small yard can produce an amazing amount. The Lord tells us plan for the worst and trust God for the victory. And upon that turns the tale. In the present this threatened Great Reset may loom like a hurricane on the horizon. It may look as if it will engulf the world and submerge America in the abyss of socialism where equality is swallowed by equity and freedom is ground under the heel of regimentation. As the Democrat/Socialists leverage their bare majority in Congress into an unconstitutional federal mandate ensuring victories forever more, as fences and troops turn DC into their fortress of solitude, and as an avalanche of Executive Orders makes ruling by decree appear to be the order of the day don’t lose heart. Remember, tears may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning. All this is about things. That is all these people can do, take away things. They have no power over our souls. The Lord tells us numerous times in His Holy Word, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” We can depend on that. The world and all that is in it is passing away. Don’t become obsessed with the fact that America is passing under judgment. When you look at the ever-mounting death toll in our abortion mills or at the open sewer society flourishing all around us is anyone really surprised that our all holy God has lifted His hand from us?

Then we can leave concern about the Great Reset in the secular sewer where it belongs and praise God for the Great Reversal The Great Reset is coming. Our government of themselves, by themselves, and for themselves is working day and night to see that it does. But that will only rearrange the City of Man. We who have confessed Jesus as Lord and believe in our hearts that God has raised Him from the dead have already become citizens of the City of God, and there we stand witnessing and waiting expectantly for the Great Reversal, where the first shall be last and the last shall be first. Love is our currency. We never have a deficit budget, for all we ever owe anyone is to love them. And since we’re filled up wall-to-wall with Spirit of God we never run out of that precious commodity. It’s hard not to mourn the passing of mankind’s last best hope on this planet for individual freedom, personal liberty, and free enterprise, but we must see the bigger picture. Paul and the other Apostles labored under one of the most oppressive military dictatorships of all time: the Roman Empire, and yet they never called for a violent revolution. They kept their eyes on the prize and counseled all to turn to Christ and find life. Here we are caught upon the horns of a dilemma. Our democratic process has belched up a faction of authoritarian wannabees determined to impose socialism, its economy, and destroying fever dreams. They control all branches of the federal government, and there’s nothing to stop them from passing anything they want. We’ll never be able to stand up to them until we’re on our knees praising God and thanking Him for the salvation He’s given us in Christ. Don’t let the judgment of God bring you to despair. God corrects those He loves. And there is a way out of this season of darkness, “… if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” If we’ll follow this advice, we’ll receive this promise. Then we can leave concern about the Great Reset in the secular sewer where it belongs and praise God for the Great Reversal.



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS