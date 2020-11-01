United we stand, divided we fall. A simple choice

The Great Reset: What You Need to Know

“The New World Order cannot happen without U.S. participation, as we are the single most significant component. Yes, there will be a New World Order, and it will force the United States to change its perception.” —Henry Kissinger While we are fighting each other, a top down revolution is underway. A select few elites in a small smoke-filled room are making decisions concerning the future of America and the world, made infinitely easier with the possibility of a Biden win.

The Great Reset is a new “social contract” They care not about our Constitution, our freedoms, our families, or God. They have been hiding in plain sight. They even have a name for it…The Great Reset. Part of this cabal is Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Bill Gates, George Soros, Prince Charles (the wannabe chief looking for Indians), and others. Older participants were George H.W. Bush, Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev, Henry Kissinger, and David Rockefeller who once commented in 1994 at a UN dinner concerning its future launching, “All we need is the right major crisis and the nations will accept a New World Order.” Trump stuck a figurative finger at these globalists in Davos when they tried to get him on their side. As a result, he had to be replaced. Then came Covid. These globalist elites promise the usual…peace and prosperity for all, just give them the power, your freedom, and your money. Per The New World Order for Dummies: Their aim is to restructure the world’s economy and geopolitical relationships. The Great Reset is a new “social contract” that ties every person to it through an electronic ID linked to your bank account and health records, and a social credit ID that will end up dictating every facet of your life. As explained by the Corbett Report, innocuous terms such as sustainable development have taken careful steps to conceal their true identity, strategy and purpose…It’s about getting rid of capitalism and free enterprise… while protecting their wealth.

Private property will be a thing of the past by 2030 Their social contract is based on certain assumptions. One, that every life form is part of a global inventory (managed by the allegedly benevolent state, which, in turn, is owned by several suddenly benevolent wealthy people, via technology). Two, all inventory needs to be strictly accounted for: be registered in a central database, be readable by a scanner and easily ID’ed, and be managed by artificial intelligence using the latest ‘science’ (NWO For Dummies). Any privacy we now have will be gone. Private property will be a thing of the past by 2030. Oh, and they want fewer people on the planet, to be rid of the “useless eaters.” It would be good advice to not accept any vaccine from any ‘health’ organization that believes we have too many people, one of Bill Gates’ pet projects. The goal is to count and then efficiently manage and control all resources, including people, on an unprecedented scale, with unprecedented digital precision — “...all while the masters keep indulging, enjoying vast patches of conserved nature, free of unnecessary sovereign peasants and their unpredictability.” Scary stuff, huh? I’ll bet many of you who voted for Biden never thought about this. Buyer’s remorse, anyone? The Democrat leadership and the Left have bought into the program, big time. They probably thought it was inevitable and wanted a seat at the table or maybe the yacht. Is it any wonder why they just watched as our cities burned, want to defund police, disarm Americans, use COVID as a political tool, and engage in massive election fraud?

“They don’t hate me, they hate you. I’m just standing in the way.” Do you really think Biden won the election, a third-rate 47-year politician with no core values who couldn’t draw 50 people to a rally, reminds us periodically that he is a Catholic, but the Church won’t give him Holy Communion, and probably has dementia or quite possibly, the onset of Alzheimer’s? The Democrats made promises. They couldn’t keep those promises in 2016 and made it their business to keep those promises in 2020. Did anyone notice that Obama never left Washington? A general needs to be with his troops. Why would the Democrats choose a socialist, Harris, as the VP when she could only garner 2% of the primary vote? Why did Biden not campaign? Did he think he didn’t need to because it was all pre-arranged? Trump was not kidding when he said about them, “They don’t hate me, they hate you. I’m just standing in the way.” Our Constitution is also standing in the way, but Democrats are working on that. “This pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world.” Klaus Schwab (WEF) Whether manufactured or natural, the COVID-19 pandemic presented a rare opportunity to control and finish molding our nation into the needy, secular society they have been working on for decades, ready for ‘saving’ and a takeover.





Our nation is at the center of a new world struggle for dominance Biden said during the last debate that this was going to be a ‘dark winter’. Was that a gaffe? He said it twice. Is there a new crisis planned? Now he is promising a new national lockdown that will finish off any remaining small business. Churches in many states are closed or severely restricted. Eight Democrat states have renewed restrictions for Thanksgiving, allowing for stiff fines and jail for non-participants, except the Democrat elite…all for a pandemic where the world’s highest death rate is in North Dakota with a mortality rate of .00182%, per The Hill and the HuffPost. Our nation is suffering for sins on both sides, the Left and the Right. Those on the political left opened every anti-social Pandora’s box, spread evil whisperings that we were an illegitimate nation, racist, filled with unpardonable sins, not able to redeem ourselves. Their cure, they say, is to relegate our country to the scrap heap, get rid of our institutions, God included, bow to a world authority and start over. The Right’s sin has been simple…they tolerated our country to death, allowing every form of calamity and iniquity with a sort of calm confusion. The more the Left went left, the more the Right moved right, until we no longer found anything in common. I am convinced that our nation is at the center of a new world struggle for dominance. A New World Order is determined to be born. It is an evil, godless entity akin to Spectre, the quasi fascist, dystopic organization dedicated to world domination. Ask James Bond. This Great Reset, is determined to take America as the grand prize and the rest of the world as a bonus. This is no conspiracy theory. These globalists have been upfront about their goals.





God has raised Donald Trump for such a time as this…a strong, uncompromising leader As a patriot and a Christian, I am also convinced that God has raised Donald Trump for such a time as this…a strong, uncompromising leader. Please do not give me the Trump is this and Trump is that routine. God raises who He will to do His bidding. Abraham and Moses on down were very imperfect, but willing servants of God. Our ways are not God’s ways. There are interesting similarities between Trump and our Civil War president, Abraham Lincoln. The Democrats would not accept Lincoln as president, neither would they accept Trump. Lincoln was thought by many as being too slow in dealing with slavery. Even Frederick Douglas would have preferred a more aggressive anti-slavery president. Trump has been criticized for not dealing more decisively against the swamp in Washington. Many from both parties thought little of Lincoln’s frontier humor, his vulgarity, his tendency to throw one leg over an arm of his chair or his unkempt appearance. Trump’s plain speaking has always shocked the conscience of his government colleagues that speak softly and accomplish little. Both men were for their time. We are a rebellious nation and the Bible narrates God’s methods of dealing with rebellious nations, especially those like ancient Israel and Judah, and the United States that God has blessed above all nations that profess to be God fearing. The Scriptures describe God’s modus operandi…plague, famine and the sword, individually or combined. Of course, for some nations or cities that God decides are irredeemable, there is always the example of Sodom and Gomorrah, one fell swoop. We can all continue fighting each other and watch as this New World Order waits to pick up the pieces and own what remains, or we can discard our ignorance and political partisanship and realize who our true enemy is and fight back. United we stand, divided we fall. A simple choice.

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS