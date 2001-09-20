It is time for the United States to reverse Obama's Muslim Brotherhood infestation and follow the Prince's lead to eradicate the Muslim Brotherhood from America

The Humanitarian Hoax of the Muslim Brotherhood



The Humanitarian Hoax is a deliberate and deceitful tactic of presenting a destructive policy as altruistic. The humanitarian huckster presents himself as a compassionate advocate when in fact he is the disguised enemy. Ikhwan, Arabic for Muslim Brotherhood (MB), is an organizational humanitarian hoax being perpetrated on the American people to bring Islam to America. Islam in America would not be problematic if it was a religion like Christianity, Judaism, or Buddhism - it isn’t. Islam is a comprehensive socio-political, military, religious way of life with its own governing supremacist religious sharia laws that are antithetical to Western cultural norms and America’s governing secular Constitutional laws.

The Muslim Brotherhood is an enemy of the United States. The goal of Islam is to convert the world to Islam. The purpose of the Muslim Brotherhood in America is SETTLEMENT not assimilation. Settlement is the incremental process of making Islam familiar, acceptable, normative, and ultimately replacing secular American laws with supremacist religious Islamic sharia law. The treasonous conspiracy of the Muslim Brotherhood and its offshoots is fully documented in its 1991 Explanatory Memorandum that details the strategic goal for the group in North America and the necessity for organizational acceptance. The Muslim Brotherhood understood that America is structured by organizations so the parent organization, the Muslim Brotherhood, has spawned hundreds of offspring organizations with the same subversive settlement goal and the same deceitful operating principles. The Explanatory Memorandum explicitly states, “The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist Process’ with all the word means. The Ikhwan [Muslim Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.” The Muslim Brotherhood mission statement is crystal clear - Islam intends to subjugate (settle) host populations in North America and replace host religions and cultures with supremacist Islam and Islamic sharia law. So where is the hoax? The Explanatory Memorandum was a secret strategic document for internal use only and certainly not intended for public consumption by its targeted society - the United States of America. The Memorandum describes in chilling detail the overarching deceit required to present the Muslim Brotherhood and every one of its hundreds of offshoots as peaceful organizations when their stated objective is to destroy Western civilization and replace it with Islam. The Muslim Brotherhood disguises itself as the compassionate advocate for peace and Muslim tolerance when in fact it is America’s existential enemy - the Muslim Brotherhood is a dangerous humanitarian hoax.

Saul Alinsky instructed his followers to cut their hair, blend in, and destroy the American capitalist system from within - so did the Muslim Brotherhood. In Arabic there is a word for this deception - taqiyyah - lying in the service of Islam. There is no equivalent word in English - only the equivalent deceit. Like Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, the Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum details the seditious steps necessary to overthrow the American government from within by blending in, keeping a low profile, and becoming part of the organizational/political structure. Former radical Muslima Isik Alba describes the 8 types of Islamic jihad currently being waged against Western countries in its campaign to rule the world under Islam - it is the Muslim Brotherhood’s treasonous conspiracy in action: Population jihad - open borders and mass migration of Muslims into Western countries.

Media jihad - buying media channels and directing content to promote the deceit that Islam is a religion of peace.

Education jihad - buying university chairs and directing curriculum content to promote the deceit that Islam is a religion of peace.

Economic jihad - investing in Western banks, properties, businesses, and stocks to buy cultural influence promoting the deceit that Islam is a religion of peace.

Physical jihad - killing non-believers until everyone left is either Muslim or recites the Muslim declaration of faith.

Legal jihad - bringing sharia tribunals, councils, and courts to the West.

Humanitarian jihad - Muslim “humanitarian” organizations requiring registration as a Muslim to receive humanitarian aid and then further requiring prayer meetings and enrollment in Muslim schools to continue receiving humanitarian aid.

Political jihad - Muslim politicians in office downplaying the role of Islam in violence and terror.

Continued below... The Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist organization founded in Egypt in 1928 has been declared a terrorist group by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and the United Arab Emirates. Why not in the United States? The biggest criticism after 9/11 was that the security services failed to connect the dots. In 2001 President George W. Bush disingenuously tried to separate Islam from terrorism by announcing that Islam is a religion of peace. Fifteen of the nineteen 9-11 hijackers were Saudi yet Bush allowed Saudi nationals to fly back to Saudi Arabia when no other airplanes were allowed to fly. WHY? America has a complex connection to Saudi Arabia and so does the Muslim Brotherhood. Saudi Arabian oil was first discovered in commercial quantities by Americans in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia in 1938. The US went into business with Saudi Arabia and in 1943 the Arabian American Oil Company (ARAMCO) was formed. Oil revenues became the primary source of wealth for Saudi Arabia replacing its tourist income derived from pilgrimages to Mecca. Oil made Saudi Arabia rich - very rich. America needed a guaranteed source of oil and Saudi Arabia needed its oil wells protected - a deal was made with exceptions to every rule. The Muslim Brotherhood came to Saudi Arabia in the 1950s when thousands of Egyptian teachers were recruited to work in Saudi Arabia’s new public schools. The Brotherhood used religion for political purposes but the Saudis refused to allow that platform because it posed a threat to the Saudi royal family. The Brotherhood stayed quiet for years but eventually tried to influence Saudi society. In 2011, the Muslim Brotherhood celebrated the election of Mohammad Morsi in Egypt and stunned the Saudis by openly supported uprisings in other Arab countries. In March, 2014 Saudi Arabia declared the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. The discovery of the Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum in 2004 was shocking and should have been enough to declare the Muslim Brotherhood and every one of its offshoots a terrorist organization in America including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) and the Muslim Student Association (MSA) but that did not happen. WHY NOT? Pro-oil President George W. Bush protected the Muslim Brotherhood throughout his presidency by repeating the deceit that Islam is a religion of peace. Even after 2004 when the discovery of the Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum left no doubt that the Islamists intended to settle America and replace the US Constitution with religious sharia law - Bush protected the Brotherhood at the expense of America’s homeland security.

Pro-Muslim President Barack Obama went much farther by welcoming the Muslim Brotherhood into America and seeding the government with seditious MB operatives. Together Obama and the Brotherhood with CAIR scrubbed any mention of Islam, jihadis, or the stated ideological goals of Islam and the Muslim Brotherhood to conduct civilization jihad and destroy America from within. Pro-Muslim huckster-in-chief Barack Obama successfully conned America into believing that the Muslim Brotherhood was a peaceful moderate voice in Islam. Americans were so enamored with Obama that they actually believed his subversive lies. Rachel Ehrenfeld has written a comprehensive article supporting the argument for President Trump to classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. Cynthia Farahat, a Fellow at the Middle East Forum, has written an expose about current Islamists with ties to terrorism lobbying Congress. It is time for America to equate terrorism with treason. The Muslim Brotherhood and every one of its vile offshoots are terrorist organizations and should be classified as such. Every member of Congress should be required to read the Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum which clearly states the purpose of the MB in America - to destroy America from within and settle it under supremacist Islamic sharia law. Any member of Congress, after reading the Explanatory Memorandum, who refuses to reclassify the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization is either too corrupt or too indoctrinated to hold office. Terrorism is treason. It is that simple. The Humanitarian Hoax of the Muslim Brotherhood cannot be allowed to continue in the United States. Reuters 3.21.18 article “Saudi Arabia Purges Muslim Brotherhood Influence From Schools” reports Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is revamping its educational curriculum to eradicate any trace of the Muslim Brotherhood. It is time for the United States to reverse Obama’s Muslim Brotherhood infestation and follow the Prince’s lead to eradicate the Muslim Brotherhood from America. Let’s begin by scrubbing Obama’s pro-Muslim training manuals from all security and law enforcement training. Eventually we can remove Obama’s treasonous stain on America.

