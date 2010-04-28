Leftists won’t let Trump White House officials retire in peace

The Hunting of Kirstjen Nielsen

Senior Trump administration officials like former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who resigned April 7, need to be ostracized, bankrupted, and made homeless, according to the Trump-deranged Left. Since the Left won’t be able –knock on wood— to put former Trump officials on trial for crimes against humanity, tormenting those individuals until their dying days is the next best thing. The penalty for serving President Donald Trump, the duly elected 45th president, shall be everlasting infamy.

The day before Nielsen quit, a bunch of leftist groups signed on to a petition asking corporate America to blacklist senior Trump administration officials, including Nielsen, who played a role in the family separation policy used at the border. “Allowing her to seek refuge in a corporate corner office or a boardroom, university, speaking agency or elsewhere poses a significant reputational risk for those involved,” said professional character assassin Karl Frisch of Restore Public Trust. Frisch is, of course, a former disciple of leftist David Brock, serving under him at the George Soros-funded Media Matters for America, a propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. George Washington University political scientist Henry Farrell started a petition in which he promised not to “associate myself in any way” with any think tank or university department that employs Nielsen. Left-libertarian pseudointellectual Julian Sanchez of the Cato Institute, who coined the nonsensical expression “epistemic closure,” also wants Nielsen to pay for daring to serve her country. “If someone caged children as a hobby, they’d rightly be treated like a goddamn pariah by everyone. If you make it a vocation, you can look forward to a [Harvard] Kennedy School chair. It’s diseased, and I don’t want to play along.”

The Washington Post’s erstwhile conservative Jennifer Rubin fully supports harassment of Trump administration officials but she has focused her ire on a different official. The Romney-bot told MSNBC in July 2018 that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders should be hounded for the rest of her days. “No one is telling them to be violent protesters, but we’re not going to go let these people go through life unscathed,” Rubin said. “Sarah Huckabee has no right to live a life of no fuss, no muss, after lying to the press, after inciting against the press. These people should be made uncomfortable, and I think that is a life sentence.” In a New York Times op-ed titled, “Cancel Kirstjen Nielsen: Her role in terrorizing children should make her a permanent pariah,” affective leftist Michelle Goldberg argues that ignominy and aggressive shunning should follow the former cabinet member for the rest of her natural life. In her column, Goldberg wrote: On Sunday evening, news broke that Kirstjen Nielsen was leaving her job as head of the Department of Homeland Security. The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that according to people close to Nielsen, one reason she hung on as long as she did was because “she was aware how awful life would/will be for her on the outside,” given her role in defending Donald Trump’s policies. Let’s make it so. Nielsen did not create Trump’s monstrous policy of separating migrant families, but she should be known forever as the person who carried it out. She put babies in cages, traumatized children for life, and then appears to have lied to Congress about what she had done. She did this evil work with either blithe incompetence or malicious sloppiness, failing to create a system to properly track kids who were ripped from their families. On Friday, the Trump administration said it could take up to two years to identify thousands of separated migrant children.

Except that Trump himself did not create this “monstrous policy of separating migrant families.” That policy, whose monstrousness is highly arguable, was created by Barack Hussein Obama, and abandoned last year by Trump. As McClatchy reported: Leon Fresco, a deputy assistant attorney general under Obama, who defended that administration’s use of family detention in court, acknowledged that some fathers were separated from children. Most fathers and children were released together, often times with an ankle bracelet. Fresco said there were cases where the administration held fathers who were carrying drugs or caught with other contraband who had to be separated from their children. “ICE could not devise a safe way where men and children could be in detention together in one facility,” Fresco said. “It was deemed too much of a security risk.” But since the Democrats are going to have a lot of trouble impeaching President Trump, Nielsen will have to suffice as a victim. For now.

It was a not-too-bright but very loud lawmaker from a bad part of the City of Angels who got the ball rolling on this unusually vicious, vindictive, spit-flying-in-your-face partisanship. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who now chairs the House Financial Services Committee, started the harassment campaign when she called for fellow left-wingers to get up close and personal with Trump administration employees. “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” she said in June 2018. “And if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles. Nielsen has been one of the Left’s favorite targets in the Trump administration. Antifa’s cousins in the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) terrorized then-Secretary Nielsen into abandoning her dinner June 19, 2018, at Washington’s MXDC Cocina Mexicana restaurant. The disrupters shouted “shame!” and “end family separation!” at Nielsen, who left the eatery without acknowledging the demonstrators.

WikiLeaks doxxed another 9,000 supposed current and former ICE employees In addition to occupying city halls and setting up “Occupy ICE” encampments, the leftists of Antifa have “doxxed” 1,600 ICE employees, publishing their personal information online. WikiLeaks doxxed another 9,000 supposed current and former ICE employees, claiming it did so because it was important for “increasing accountability.” Trump White House officials associated with immigration policy have been stalked and taunted by left-wingers. Immigration hardliner Stephen Miller was screamed at last year in the capital city for doing his job. A set of “wanted” posters appeared near his downtown apartment. He famously discarded an $80 box of sushi after a chef heckled him as he left a restaurant (Miller said he feared his food had been spat on). Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway was accosted in a supermarket. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was harassed while he was quietly minding his own business in a bookstore. Maybe this is the new normal for the Left.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Matthew Vadum, Bombthrowers, and matthewvadum.blogspot.com, is an investigative reporter at a watchdog group in Washington, D.C.

His new book Subversion Inc. can be bought at Amazon.com (US), Amazon.ca (Canada)

Visit the Subversion Inc. Facebook page. Follow me on Twitter.