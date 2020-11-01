WhatFinger

The Kraken was released Lt Gen McInerney the most IMPORTANT NEWS EVER the start of counter-offensive

By -- CBN Citizen News—— Bio and Archives--November 28, 2020

CBN BREAKING NEWS; Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney Thanksgiving Update Gentlemen, please don’t let this die, this is the most IMPORTANT NEWS EVER….!!!  This is the start of a counter-offensive

The Kraken was released. Two of them, actually, as Sidney Powell made public her lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan late yesterday. Things are starting to turn in President Trump’s favor. The Two Mikes were honored to be able to host Lt. General Tom McInerney (Ret’d) on this Thanksgiving morning. General McInerney gave a concise and very specific update on the status of the Democrats’ attempt to steal the election from Trump and loyal Americans…



