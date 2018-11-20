The Manchurian Counterfeit

Don't let anyone tell you that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is another dumbbell added to the roster of liberal morons

I have written several articles harping on the roles of television and the Internet in training up programmed humanoids that I call (the older of whom) ‘silver ponytails’ and (the younger that most all conservatives refer to as) ‘snowflakes’. We are today surrounded by a whole new ‘America’ that the lamestream media has been carefully nurturing, like a bonsai tree, for the past fifty years. I quote myself here (something I love to do), because I honestly can’t find too many other people talking about this 21st century phenomenon of the busted hope of America. In a previous article I identified millennials and their offspring as, “... a raw resource (the Left sees only fit) to be exploited, mined and kept in numbing and compliant conformity. Liberal media/entertainment has groomed them to buy and vote for anything that is in the trend they’ve built - politically correct just as mother tv has instructed.”

TV-trained millennials and their dimbulb generations And this dilemma is right where conservatives have really missed the boat - especially after George Bush Senior, in all of his vain confidence, decided to phone in his part when campaigning against Clinton in 1992. The Democrats learned to speak “street” starting with Bill Clinton and George Stephanopoulos. And that was thoroughly perfected by the time streetwise Barack Obama took the torch in 2008. I remember when Obama orchestrated his online virtual ‘train tours’ through the US during his first term. Obama quickly learned that ‘cool’ conquers ‘comprehension’ when it comes to dealing with their dialed-in constituency, the tv-trained millennials and their dimbulb generations to follow (and in many instances their parents and grandparents are just as lightheaded). Encapsulating the point I am trying to make here (THAT WE HAVE GENERALLY RAISED IMPRESSIONABLE MORONS FOR OUR CITIZENRY) is the sad fact that only 40% of law grads managed to pass the California Bar exam this year. No doubt, given the trend at hand they, and maybe other states, will dumb down future exams. Or perhaps all the dumb grads will just be given law licenses for having participated in attending law school. Obama conducted an online “whistle-stop” conversation with America early on in his first term. I had to applaud his ingenuity in maintaining a relationship of sorts with his constituency. The streaming program lasted for about an hour or so, starting on the West Coast and worked its way East. The first kid Barack spoke with was in San Francisco. Everybody had computer cams on, so you could see the bedrooms of every youngster who had voted him into office. The first thing out of Barack’s mouth was simply, “Wow, that’s a really cool Bob Marley poster you’ve got on your wall there!” Obama was hip. And it was through that savvy - which had nothing to do with winning debates - that he won the Oval Office. The GOP, after Reagan and up until the time of Donald Trump, never got past “I LIKE IKE!”, in its stabs at reaching people. That always worked for me because I have a brain and I understood what they were talking about. But then, I am just another member of the choir.

Alexandria Ocasio - Cortez is even more clever and slippery than a love child of Barack and Hillary on steroids ‘Being cool’ in politics nowadays is just plain good-sense marketing. That’s because most of the people who will today bother to make it to the polls are primarily young and naïve folks. They will respond to the romancing, shucking and jiving of the weirdos who today make up the DNC. Conservatives still have this lingering notion that the best argument will win the day. But, sadly, that just isn’t so anymore. When Jesse Jackson introduced the Rainbow Coalition, you have to hand it to him for knowing that common sense was beginning its holiday, he and his protégés knew that future voters would be the hapless progeny of sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll. And those people would have no time for sound doctrine, let alone great statesmen or genius apologists who couldn’t speak a word of their new language. We conservatives never caught on. You can imagine my shock when the best the GOP could come up with against Obama in 2012 were the stunt-doubles for the 1967 version of Batman and Robin. Eight years of a silver tongued devil like Obama - and all the racist and cultic hell he could raise - still haven’t taught us much at all regarding the mindset that today rallies behind what we consider nut-jobs like Clinton, Pelosi, Waters, Schumer, Booker, and the rest of them. It absolutely has nothing to do with logic. Now an even greater danger has come to the fore. And she is even more clever and slippery than a love child of Barack and Hillary on steroids. She is cool, she is cute as a button, and acts like she is only “three-and-a-half years old!” Her name is Alexandria Ocasio - Cortez. She says stupid things like, “Gosh! Until I take over the job, I don’t even think I’ll have enough money for an apartment in Washington DC!” And she does stupid-looking things like take part in a sit-in outside of Nancy Pelosi’s Washington office. But trust me, folks, she is anything but stupid. If she hadn’t been groomed and plugged in as a desperation toss by the DNC, she would certainly now be occupying a corner office and bringing home a couple million bucks a year at a top ad agency on Madison Avenue.

Don’t let anyone tell you that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is another dumbbell added to the roster of liberal morons FYI, she was a double major - economics and international relations - at the ‘no dummies allowed’, top dollar, Boston University, a A 70K/year school that accepts only about 30% of its applicants. She went on to work for the Prince of freaking Darkness himself, Ted Kennedy. And Teddy was not notorious for surrounding himself with halfwits. Barack Obama went out of his way to stump for her, even though she is caucasian (and yes, folks, latinos are caucasians) because he knew the magic she would bring to progressive socialists looking for a shoe-in with the high school children destined to take over and literally overpower what is left of thinking America. And in an air of real triumph, the very liberal and leftist ‘Young Turks’ commentators were just yesterday celebrating what they noted as Fox News freaking out over Cortez because, as they implied, of the refreshing change she was bringing to an old world America. If you take nothing else away from my story this week, it is this: Don’t let anyone tell you that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is another dumbbell added to the roster of liberal morons. Because neither assessment is accurate. Cortez and the people she is in league with are as dumb as the devil who runs that political party. And they are all crazy like the foxes about to be minding the henhouse we used to call ” ... the land of the free and the home of the brave”. Sometimes I will write an article, and I will pat myself on the back for the profound points I made in getting my message across. I can listen for hours to the brilliance of a Ben Shapiro, Dennis Prager or my old favorite, Thomas Sowell. But I so often forget that the most powerful tyrants of history and their oppressive regimes didn’t build any of their evil empires on a foundation of power points, sagacity and godliness. To the man, they all accomplished their horrible legacies working through the inflamed passions of mobs consumed by ignorance and desperation - exactly the constituency comprising today’s leftist America - and the swarms of offscouring and vagabonds now marching toward our southern border.

She is as serious as a heart attack about her socialist, one-world agenda Christian conservative Americans should have long ago realized the true danger and nature of the treachery arching itself against the informed mind that Thomas Jefferson had prayed would steward our Republic long after he’d died. But, instead, for the past 50 years at least, we have mostly just been kept distracted by word games thrown at us by the very real devil while we’ve been hauling in Trojan horses like the Clintons, the Obamas, and now a beautiful young witch who has raised ‘playing stupid’ into a paralyzing new art form. For a moment, like everybody else, I wanted to think this young woman was just another democrat dumbbell. I really wanted to believe that, because my mind needed the rest that thought afforded me. I thought naïvely that maybe we could let our guard down and just let her shoot herself in the foot. But she not at all stupid. No! She and all that comes with her constitute an unprecedented level of danger to an America that is, as we watch, slipping into unconsciousness. There is nothing sweet or innocent about her. She should be handled like a pit viper. In a recent post-victory interview she said, ““We were very clear about our message, very clear about our priorities and very clear about the fact that even if you’ve never voted before we are talking to you.” And she wasn’t kidding a bit. She has made herself as ‘clear’ as mud to a crowd of people who are blinded by the circuses of the democratic party in conjunction with a lying liberal media. But she is as serious as a heart attack about her socialist, one-world agenda. And we should keep our vigil and response just as sober and serious. Our lives and the lives of those about whom we so deeply care depend upon it.

