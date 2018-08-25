The Most Important Issue In Washington...How to Get Rid of Trump

In President Trump’s case, his resistance is not mere difference of opinion as to what is essential. To the whole of the Beltway, Donald Trump is an outsider, a germ, a foreign body, he doesn’t belong. He doesn’t ignore what he knows he must do. He’s supposed to do what everyone else has tried but without success. But, that is okay as long as he looks like he’s working hard. The priority is to get re-elected, not accomplish anything. There is a difference.

To be Trump you have to be strong, very strong. You have to know how to translate a vision into reality and how to turn a problem into a challenge. You have to know yourself as well as your enemies. A great leader must know what has to be done and cannot be deterred by convention.

You see, the Washington bureaucracy, commonly known as the swamp, thinks they run the country and it’s beside the point if they’re not effective. This newbie doesn’t ask for advice from the establishment and from those who wish him ill. He doesn’t do anything that they would expect. That alone makes him dangerous to the opposition and a mystery to his own party.

Donald Trump is experiencing a weird form of discrimination. He is not being judged for his accomplishments, but for who he is not. He is not in it for himself and he actually believes what he says. That’s about as unconventional as one can get in D.C. How do you fight that?

Russia is now our greatest threat. When Obama was running for re-election, the Russian threat was a thing of the past according to Democrats…a laughable remnant of a major part of the twentieth century. At least that’s what Obama tried to convey. Did Russia all of a sudden switch gears? No, of course not. Russia will be Russia.

What did change was Trump became president. You might as well have said the plague arrived. This opposition doesn’t have any desire to find common ground, to solve problems. No, just the opposite. They spend all their waking hours scheming the president’s demise. They have redefined checks and balances.

Think, think, what can we do or say that will make Trump look bad? How about Trump’s moral character? Yeah, that’s it. He had an affair nine years ago. Don’t worry, most voters won’t remember Bill Clinton turning the White House into a red-light district or Kennedy and Johnson playing fast and loose with so many women it became a national security risk.

Never mind that the economy is the strongest it has been in decades, a stock market consistently through the roof, more jobs available than people looking for work…entire industries coming back. Never mind that we have a new respect around the world, and a military getting a long-needed revamp after seventeen years of war.

Trump may not be a perfect man, but he is the perfect man for the job.