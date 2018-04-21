What we have now in the United States is an illegal, out-of-control, chaotic, disorganized mess. It's a mess because the Washington swamp wants it that way

The New Slave Industry



The antebellum South saw a great rise in the agriculture industry. This profitable commerce needed a labor force for working the fields, cooking and serving the meals, and for general labor. Slaves from Africa bore most of the burden, but slaves from countries like Ireland were also used. Irish slaves came to America and the West Indies as early as 1625 when James II sold 30,000 Irish prisoners as slaves to the New World. It is estimated that approximately 100,000 Irish men, women, and children were transported to the colonies as slaves. Not to be called racist, Britain, in the 17th and 18th centuries, was an equal opportunity exploiter of human flesh, having sold over 600,000 Irish, Scottish, and Catholics into slavery. In early America, slavery was not a race issue, it was primarily a financial one. It was not until well into the 19th century, when the fusion of race, slavery, politics, and with the beginning of the ascension of the former white slaves, that people of African origin began to be known as Negros.

Slavery in America was not unique to this continent. It was almost universal at the time and goes as far back as 3,500 B.C. It was a way to get a cheap and plentiful labor force. It is only in recent human history that slavery has become totally illegal, at least on the books. While liberals like to castigate Americans as inventing racism and human servitude, they fail to mention that slavery in early America is not American history at all, it is English history. Before 1776, there was no United States or United States law. It was a British colony under British law. In 1772, the Emancipation Act freed slaves in England, but with no thanks to Britain, it did not include its colonies. The United States began with the idea that slavery would soon have to end. Ben Franklin was active in the Pennsylvania Society for the Abolition of Slavery and became its president in 1787. It was relatively early in the history of the United States that slavery was made illegal, and enforced in blood. Today, the aristocrats of industry, the rich Hollywood types, the technocrats of Silicon Valley, demand the same advantages as the plantation owners of the 19th century…inexpensive labor…labor to work the fields, toil in their factories, clean their mansions, cut their lawns, cook their meals, or even fill their date books. These same people that donate millions to political parties expect something in return. For many, it is an open border…a plentiful supply of inexpensive labor. For many Republicans, labor costs have been cut to the bone, or as President Bush said, “They do what Americans won’t do.” What he means is, Americans can’t live on those wages, but illegal immigrants can and will.

Democrats also want the cheap labor, but they are smart enough to see a new voting bloc in their future should they be successful in getting amnesty passed. If you can’t convince voters, get new ones. Since the middle class has largely left the Democrat Party, new voters are needed to fill in the gaps. Locking in voting blocs is nothing unusual for the Democrats, after all, it was LBJ that used his ‘Great Society Program’ to lock in Black votes. According to Doris Goodwin’s LBJ Biography, LBJ said to Georgia Senator, Richard Russell, “These Negroes are getting pretty uppity these days…Now I’ve got to do something about this, we’ve got to give them a little something, just enough to quiet them down, not enough to make a difference.” According to the New American, $15 trillion has been spent on the War on Poverty since 1964 with little to show for it. The trick is, in spite of the money spent, to keep them where they are…a totally dependent class always waiting for the next promise. Because it is Congress that spends the money, to get votes, legislators are never shy about spending taxpayer money, except for a border wall that might keep new potential Democrats out. It is a perfect system…open the borders, let them in from almost a hundred countries without any vetting. If criminals or the diseased get in, so be it. They will work for relatively cheap wages, while the taxpayers will bare the cost of much of their housing, food, education, crime, and healthcare, including treating diseases we haven’t seen for generations like TB, E Coli, Leprosy, Dengue Fever, Bubonic Plague, Scarlet fever, Mumps and Measles. Before uncontrolled immigration, these diseases were nearly eradicated in the United States, a remarkable achievement.

Continued below... TB, E Coli, Leprosy, Dengue Fever, Bubonic Plague, Scarlet fever, Mumps and Measles Only 900 cases of Leprosy were reported in the 40 years between 1960 and 2000. Between the years 2000 and 2005, 7,000 cases of Leprosy suddenly appeared, most traced back to Mexico, Brazil, India and the Caribbean nations. It is now native to the Northeastern United States. TB has reemerged with 66% of cases originating in Mexico, the Philippines and Vietnam. Many illegals today do not enjoy electricity, roads or even clean running water. Many women are forced into prostitution or raped on their way to the border. It’s the new slave class. The rich enjoy the benefits while the American middle class pays the bulk of the cost, financially as well as being victims of their crime. Democrats have worked hard to make illegal aliens look legal. Illegals can now get drivers licenses in ten states including California where getting a drivers license automatically registers you to vote. Of course, California says that will not happen. It will happen and they are depending on it. The Democrats want them to come out of the shadows, but only to vote. Why do Democrats abhor a border wall?...because they know it works. There are basically good people crossing the border albeit while breaking our laws, but also hardened criminals, diseased individuals, jihadi terrorists, gang members, and drug pushers with their drugs. In 2014, 37% of all federal criminal sentences were from actions of illegal immigrants. They are over-burdening our infrastructure, our police, our criminal justice system, our schools, and our emergency rooms, making us pay $75 for an alcohol wipe because the last ten patients couldn’t pay.

Yes, we are a nation of immigrants. This nation was built by Europeans, Africans, Asians and indigenous peoples. There is no denying that. Controlled and legal immigration is healthy for any country, especially for bringing in talent that may be in short supply. But what we have now in the United States is an illegal, out-of-control, chaotic, disorganized mess. Not because of any lack of laws, but because of a lack of willingness by the political class to enforce those laws. It’s a mess because the Washington swamp wants it that way and they don’t give a damn about the people affected by it. No one walks up to a door knowing no one is home, unless they plan to break in. And no one tries to break in when they know someone is home and turns the light on when he hears him coming.

They come because they know there is a good chance they will make it inside the United States. Thank you Presidents Bush and Obama. This is a shelter at Lackland Air Force base in Texas.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).