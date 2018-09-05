This is not “heroic”, it is a disgrace.

The NYT Op-Ed…Is this “insider” for real?



The left wing media became totally unhinged yesterday after the publication by the New York Times of an op-ed supposedly penned by a high ranking Trump Administration official… President Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader. It’s not just that the special counsel looms large. Or that the country is bitterly divided over Mr. Trump’s leadership. Or even that his party might well lose the House to an opposition hellbent on his downfall.

The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them… There has of course been much speculation over the identity of the author. Bookies are even setting odds over which Trump official this could be, with one outfit giving the favorite odds to Vice-president Michael Pence, another giving the “honor” to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Regardless of whether this could be either of those two, or John Kelly, Betsy Devos, Jim Mattis or others speculated by the rest of the press, the identity is less important than what this bit of “journalism” means. If the author is an administration official, it most assuredly proves the existence of the “Deep State”. And guess what? Suppose the op-ed is a total construction by the New York Times – it also proves the existence of the Deep State. For the fact is, the Deep State is not an individual, it is a cabal of people and entities who are determined to overthrow the results of a legitimate election, and to remove a president who was voted into office by millions who wanted Donald Trump to drain the swamp.

The swamp or Deep State, is actually comprised of the so-called mainstream media (MSM) such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN and so on down the line. The MSM is of course not alone. You also have the Democrat Party which has become openly socialist, with nutjobs such as Maxine Waters who were calling for Trump’s impeachment before he was even sworn into office. Then finally, you have the Washington establishment, made up of long time bureaucrats of both parties. This includes way too many Obama holdovers as well at the FBI, CIA and all throughout the Justice Department. I don’t know who the op-ed author is, nor do I know whether or not it is an actual member of the Trump Administration. If it is someone inside the White House, then of course he or she is a traitor to both the President – and to the United States and its people. The far more important issue is that there is a concerted effort by the Deep State to take out a duly elected U.S. president. That is something that should never happen in our republic. I certainly was no fan of Barack Obama, but an effort to oust him using the tactics being currently used against President Trump would have been subversive and highly detrimental to our republic. The left wing cheerleaders may be referring to the alleged Trump official as “heroic”, but he/she is anything but – these efforts to undermine a duly elected president are treasonous and resemble more the actions of a third world banana republic coup. This is not “heroic”, it is a disgrace. © Copyright by Chip McLean, 2018. All rights reserved.

Chip McLean is the editor/publisher for Capitol Hill Outsider. He is a former broadcaster and long-time sales professional whose interest in politics began in 1964 at the age of eight, when his parents took him to a Barry Goldwater rally during the presidential campaign. In addition to his work at CHO, Chip’s columns have appeared in a number of online publications.