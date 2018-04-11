The only other option seems to be to not sign up or never use it again.

By News on the Net -- Daily Caller —— Bio and Archives--April 12, 2018
President Donald Trump signed into law Wednesday a bill that would combat online sex-trafficking, but as he signed it, all eyes were on the woman standing directly behind him.
“It’s about damn time,” she said, and she broke into a few dance moves as the president signed the law.—More…
M.A., woman who sued https://t.co/98d3bCFj8l, dances as Pres. Trump signs bill combatting online sex trafficking. "It's about damn time." https://t.co/jmdzOE7XOn pic.twitter.com/FCnGNCFfvA— ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2018
News from around the world