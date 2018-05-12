The Politics of Strength

When President Trump told North Korea’s Kim Jong-un that his nuclear button is bigger AND it works, Democrats again became paralyzed with fear and with trembling and gnashing of teeth. There were immediate calls for impeachment and an examination of his mental state.

When President Reagan was conducting a sound test before his weekly Saturday radio address on National Public Radio he said, “My fellow Americans, I’m pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes.” Of course, Reagan’s words were not broadcast, but the word got out. Democrats everywhere were making appointments with their cardiologists.

“There is nothing so likely to produce peace as to be well prepared to meet an enemy”—George Washington

Is it possible that the Left does not understand the concept of peace through strength?...absolutely. Since they don’t understand so many other basic concepts, like gender differences, human nature, and the Constitution, this is no surprise.

What liberals can never understand or admit, what liberals like Carter, Clinton and Obama could never grasp, what historical figures like Neville Chamberlain would not accept is that there are other nations and other cultures that live by different rules of conduct, other values, probably inferior, and for reasons that we will never understand, want us dead. And no amount of ‘diplomacy’ or concession will change it. Even Hollywood types that have made thousands of movies proving peace through strength, in a remarkable paradox, don’t seem to believe in their own work.

Carter gave us modern, Islamo-terrorist Iran because the Shah wasn’t perfect. Bill Clinton could not accept that the Palestinians really didn’t want peace. The very day of the signing of the Oslo Accord between Rabin, Arafat and Clinton, Arafat released a pre-recorded message in Arabic assuring Palestinians that the signing was just a step on the way to eradicating Israel.

Obama’s presidency was a failed experiment in ‘Mr. Nice Guy diplomacy’...traveling on his ‘apology tour’ confessing our ‘sins’ to the world when it was just the opposite. Many of the nations he visited wouldn’t be nations at all if it wasn’t for the United States.

Through strength the United States guaranteed the defeat of Germany in World War I. Through strength, the United States assured the continuing existence of most of Europe and Asia during and after World War II. President Reagan, through strength, won the cold war without firing a shot.

If leadership is the art of getting from point A to point B, in modern politics, who is better than Donald Trump? For the last fifty years, we have seen too many presidents stumble along, making promises they could never keep while hoping we would forget they ever made them. Leaders like Trump understand this, introducing a new paradigm of negotiation skills and accepting the most basic of behavioral concepts: the bully in the school yard knows for certain he can do whatever he wants, until someone bigger comes along.

Speaking softly and carrying no stick arrives on deaf ears.