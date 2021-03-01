Normalize and glamorize depravity, and God does not need to send thunderbolts from heaven. You will end up in the censored closed Communist hell hole this once great nation has descended to by your own actions

The Predictable Outcome of Rejecting Traditional Values

The United States abandoned God. Now God has abandoned the United States. This last year marked the end of freedom and capitalism, of everything that made the United States the greatest nation in the history of the world. This once blessed, now cursed, nation, is now just another totalitarian collectivist state. People have long argued whether the United States was formed on Christian values or enlightenment values. But that is like arguing whether a baby has its mother’s genes or its father’s genes. In both cases the answer is clearly both. And in both cases, both were needed to produce a viable offspring. Christian values without Enlightenment values resulted in the Dark Ages. Enlightenment values without Christian values degenerate into what Europe is now like, what the United States has become in 2020. American greatness was the unique product of venerating traditional religion, freedom and individualism. What we saw in 2020 was the destruction of American exceptionalism by those who now have the unfettered power to install Mao’s Great Leap Forward, complete with “re-education”.

The Crumbling of Western Civilization When New York City was open (never again) I recently attended a lecture showing a chart indicating that out of a survey of 50 countries, the United States ranked 7th most religious. No Moslem nations were polled. Sweden, Denmark and Norway were three of the top four non-religious countries. But Sweden, Denmark and Norway have demonstrated that they will not lift a finger to defend either their dwindling Christianity nor their human rights, and are places well on their way to Islamic rule. The trend toward secularism in the West is marked not with a defense of freedom, but with a refusal to defend freedom. When people point to the precipitous decline of religion in Europe, they mean the precipitous decline of Christianity. The de-Christianization of Europe will be marked by a return to the dark ages.

Burning Heretics at the Stake for Marx As an evolutionary psychologist, I would maintain that a compulsion to kill those who believe differently is hardwired in humans. It’s very difficult to get humans to tolerate dissenting beliefs. Of course evolutionary psychology, despite the evidence, is as welcome in academia as waving a Confederate flag. Leftist thugs who are now censoring everything, feel the need to burn heretics at the stake equal to anything seen in the medieval ages. “Progressives” believe that dissenting ideas and believers must be deleted and with a religious fervor that rivals the most fanatical Muslim. DevoutChristians no longer have this desire, no longer view this as “Christian” behavior. Enlightenment values preached freedom, but without Christian values morality became arbitrary. The preachers of relative morality, the media, Hollywood and academia turned out a generation of looters and rioters whose only guidepost is communism.

A Paradox Explained A great irony is that conservative Christians for all their opposition to “humanism” and the “enlightenment” are the last ones left who support humanistic, enlightenment values like private property and the rights and dignity of the individual. Conservative Christians railed against “humanism”, but were the only ones who defend the American values of individualism and freedom which are the hallmark of humanism, while “humanists” espouse socialist totalitarianism. Traditional values were under attack not because they have been replaced with rationalism and science, books as varied as Carl Sagan’s The Demon-Haunted World: Science As a Candle in the Dark, and Alan Cromer’s Uncommon Sense: The Heretical Nature of Science made a strong case that they have not – but because they are associated with Western Civilization, Religion is hardly negatively portrayed in the media and Hollywood- it is only traditional Christianity and traditional values that are maligned. But all other religious practices are treated with respect- and often far more respect than they deserve!



Christianity is part and parcel of Western Civilization, but so was rationalism and secular humanism, and everything associated with Western Civilization was replaced in the countries of its birth with a nihilistic belief that nothing about Western Civilization – not Christianity, not science, not freedom, is worth defending. The only value Western Civilization has left is that Western Civilization is evil! It may seem paradoxical that “Humanists” support totalitarianism, both Communist and Islamic. But makes sense. “Humanism” today is just Marxism, a totalitarian, genocidal world view of collectivism, that despises the very notion of an “individual”. Christianity had often not followed through, but has always spoke, of the value of an individual life. Furthermore in The United States, the last patriots tend to be Conservative Christians, who thus advocate traditional American values, which starting with the founding fathers, were influenced by enlightenment as well as Christian values. Unlike in collectivist leftism, in conservative thought, now largely confined to Christians, the individual and his right to life and liberty is paramount. “Fanatical” Christians even believe the about to be born have a right to life.

Natural law, Natural Consequences I am a theist, but am by nature an empiricist and trained as such. Do I really believe that God abandoned the United States? Absolutely, and let me explain. There is a joke about a debate between a scientist who is an atheist and a theologian. The scientist says “You believe in a vengeful old man with a beard who delights in making life-and-death decisions about people’s futures”. Then the scientist considering what he said realizes “wait, that was my dissertation advisor.” I do not conceive of God looking down at the United States, seeing depravity and deciding to punish the United States. Rather consider this. A doctor tells a patient if you don’t stop drinking, if you don’t stop smoking, if you don’t watch your cholesterol, if you don’t watch your diet, you are going to die. The patient does not listen to the doctor and does indeed die. Did the doctor go to the rebellious patient’s house, and kill him. No, but it was because of disregarding the doctor’s rules that the patient died. It was by abandoning God’s laws, traditional because they had a rational reason, that the United States caused itself to fall from grace. Normalize and glamorize depravity, and God does not need to send thunderbolts from heaven. You will end up in the censored closed Communist hell hole this once great nation has descended to by your own actions.



