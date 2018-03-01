Brainwashing and knowledge squashing on a global scale through education to meet the plans of the powerful few will not bring us any closer to the impossible Marxist tenets of equality and social justice

The Progressive-Left Doesn’t Think, It Just Emotes



“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.” - George Orwell I have often wondered how the youth of the world hold in synch same beliefs, education, and outlook about the future of the planet. How can people from such diverse cultures, history, languages, and backgrounds share identical ideas and thoughts? How did they all decide to join the same movement such as #resist? Why are Americans resisting abundance and freedom? Why are they craving communist government oppression? What are they resisting? Who is funding them? Who is indoctrinating them? Who is paying for their blind allegiance, a cult-like international loyalty and movement not necessarily based on logical thought? It seems that the left does not think but emotes.

Are technology and the Internet to blame? Is it the social media to which everyone has become hopelessly addicted, especially younger generations staring at a blue screen and counting the number of “likes” while real life is passing them by? Are the drug culture, the immoral hook up culture, and the Hollywood culture to blame? Is it the destruction of Christian faith and traditional family? Is there a much stronger force at work behind the scenes that shapes their every waking moment? Is there a wicked design predetermined in the vaunted halls of education or the boardrooms of large multi-national corporations? Is it billionaires who like to play chess on a planetary scale, using humans as pawns? Is it the United Nations and their affiliate organizations? Is it global non-profits? Perhaps all of the above might be true. Education has a tremendous impact on shaping generations around the globe and the main curriculum seems to be globalism, the new communism. Young people, the global citizens, are taught about Nazism and fascism but their education is stunted when it comes to communism. Somehow they learn a romanticized version of what communism was like; seldom are its 100 million victims mentioned. Students focus on the words equality, free, and social justice to the exclusion of all other inconvenient details. Truth becomes the primary victim in the mis-education of the masses. The communist Chinese are implementing the Sesame Social Scoring System and Jack Ma, the wealthiest man in China is alleged to be the mastermind behind this movement. His conglomerate of companies includes Verizon and Yahoo. He is on record saying at the World Economic Forum that teachers must stop teaching knowledge from the past 200 years because humans cannot compete with machines in this way. According to Alex Newman, the Chinese Sesame Credit will score 1.3 billion humans by measuring loyalty to the nation’s “brutal overlords,” punishing or rewarding each citizen according to how bad and how “good” they are. Under a regime-sanctioned prototype of the system known as “Sesame Credit,” the credit score-style number for each Chinese subject is reportedly to be compiled based on everything from analyses of social-media profiles and book-reading choices to the Sesame Credit scores of friends and acquaintances. “The more you love your oppression and believe your rulers, the higher your score will be. The higher the score, the more benefits you get from the regime. Ultra-slavish subjects with no “thought crimes” on record can apparently even get visas to travel to the West, according to media reports.”

Is this life imitating art? Minority Report, a sci-fi thriller, showcases a Pre-Crime Division in which cops can investigate a murder which has not yet taken place and killers are arrested and convicted for their “thought crime,” before they actually commit murder. Is leftist indoctrination in our k-12 public schools and in our colleges to blame for the massive shifts towards communism and its repackaging by academia and the main stream media as an economic system to follow since capitalism had “failed” them miserably? Suddenly, young people who ingest Tide pods and condoms through their noses are telling us that we don’t need guns that our second amendment guarantees. Our Constitution is outdated and therefore guns should be confiscated by force. Sara Dogan and Peter Collier argue that progressive academics, who have turned our colleges and universities into indoctrination halls for cultural Marxism, are now targeting k-12 public schools with anti-American ideas, racism based on one’s identity and culture, and with proselytizing for Islam. Their pamphlet, Leftist Indoctrination in Our K-12 Public Schools, includes examples such as “Equity and Racial Justice Training” for all employees in Edina School District in Edina, Minnesota, aimed at “dismantling white privilege,” confessing “their racial guilt,” and accepting the district’s “equity” ideology, a communist principle. Another example comes from La Plata High School in Maryland where “cultural diversity” promoters “ordered [students] to copy the Islamic creed “Shahada.” Included in this creed is the sentence “There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah.” The said high school distributed a worksheet that stated, “Most Muslims’ faith is stronger than the average Christian.” A third example includes transgender instruction at Rocklin Academy in Rocklin, California, where a male kindergartner was introduced as a girl. When a first grader called the student by his given name, he was sent to the principal’s office for his “egregious” offense. The more technology we have at our fingertips, the more illiterate we become. As Bruce Deitrick Price wrote in his article, K-12: Illiterate New World, about the educational plan of decades ago which succeeded in creating non-readers and weak readers by telling parents that “ABCs are not essential and could be ignored.”

Continued below... “If people cannot write well, they cannot think well, and if they cannot think well, others will do their thinking for them.” Price compares Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World with our education establishment scholars who told parents that reading phonics was not important; instead of memorizing the letter B, children had to memorize BEACH on a “hugely complex design ‚Äì and there were more than 200,000 of them.” This educational plan failed just like all the other educational fads promoted by schools of education around the country and education professors interested in tenure, notoriety, and adoration on the conference circuit. The plan was to control the outcome of education to a predetermined level. As Price wrote, “Humans would be conditioned and engineered to be what the controllers wanted. This creepy, highly invasive scheme was a brilliant ‘success,’ once it’s understood that the new goal was limited literacy.” It was in essence a “theft” of phonics and forcing young children to memorize endless words like automatons. Children are indeed very good at rote memorization, but phonics makes them life-long learners instead and gives them the ability to read any new words they encounter. Their vocabulary is not limited to just a set number of memorized words. As Orwell said, “If people cannot write well, they cannot think well, and if they cannot think well, others will do their thinking for them.” Charlotte Iserbyt wrote in 2013 about the “restructured” American education network as “part of the international (lifelong) computerized work force training system.” Citing an Australian research paper published on line in March 2000, Iserbyt said that these quotes “document the fact that the computerization of the classroom is the model for the international system to which all the world’s children and adults will be subjected… and brainwashed.” (Preparing for Virtual /World Classrooms: Globalization of Education and Training—-a Learning Web Approach along the Information Superhighway” by Dell Campbell, 1997, Department of Further Education and Training, Australia) Isserbyt wrote that the original intent of schools was to disseminate a “strong traditional academic education, focusing on reading (good literature, not the depressing, politically correct, values-changing literature promoted by the American Library Association), writing, with a strong emphasis on spelling and grammar, mathematics, traditional U.S. and world history, geography, science, foreign languages, including Latin, art, music, and an understanding of the need for sound morals and values, the invaluable support structure for all major (successful) civilizations.” She abhors the idea of schools using the “Skinnerian, individualized, proceed at your own pace, continuous progress, computer curriculum, which is dangerous no matter what it teaches.”

K-12 education in America has devolved into Common Core K-12 education in America has devolved into Common Core, a curriculum that indoctrinates students into socialism and pushes students to become good Muslims to the exclusion of Christianity. Common Core teaches contorted mathematics that make the subject even less palatable to students and more complex; historical facts are revised, important events and political men are left out, writing is no longer cursive, and English literature focuses on twisted topics such as sexual deviance and other abnormal behaviors. Behavior in schools has morphed into a lack of discipline and responsibility encouraged and promoted by parents who come to school angry that Johnny did not make the grade, demanding to know why the teacher failed their precious son or daughter. If they don’t get the answer they expect, they visit the principal and, after threatening to sue, they demand to know how the principal is going to punish the offending teacher who dared to stand up to their “award-winning” Johnny who has a room full of trophies just for showing up for a competition or walking across the stage. There are no severe consequences for failure. Students and their parents expect teachers to pass them regardless of how poor their performance is. In the functioning America before Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, if one did not perform well, they became poor and needy. There were dire consequences to indolent performance. The Great Society created a generational welfare system and the idea that if one fails, the government is there to catch them, feed them, clothe them, and house them from cradle to grave. The entitlement generations of today, which have emerged from the Great Society welfare system, has corrupted our society in many ways. If you are not allowed to fail, what is the point in trying? Parents now complain that competition destroys their progeny’s self-esteem therefore everybody must be a winner. The latest fad in international education is “computational thinking,” a term apparently popularized by Jeannete Wing. Australians and the United Nations seem keen in promoting this new idea. The net defines “Computational thinking as a way of solving problems, designing systems, and understanding human behavior that draws on concepts fundamental to computer science. To flourish in today’s world, computational thinking has to be a fundamental part of the way people think and understand the world.” In other words, if you want to think properly, you must think like a computer. Selby and Wollard wrote in 2014 that computational thinking is a thought process in which you must think in abstractions, algorithmically, in evaluations and trade-offs, in generalizations, and by breaking down problems by functionality.

Continued below... Computational thinking is preferred in the new computerized world order over systematic thinking (taking all variables into account), holistic thinking (understanding relationships between whole and part), and creative thinking (extend ideas in new ways). To teach computational thinking, robotics is recommended as a way for young children to learn about mechanics, sensors, motors, programming, and the digital domain. Future generations must become busy working bees for multi-national corporations and less educated because education tends to make individuals more prone to consume precious resources of the planet and damage the environment. They also have children which burdens the planet and its “carrying capacity.” Common Core curriculum is pushed by UNESCO (U.N. Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization). Number 4 goal of U.N.‘s Agenda 2030 with its 17 Sustainable Development goals, addresses education: “Ensure inclusive and equitable, quality education, and promote lifelong learning for all.” “In reality,” A. J. Cameron believes, “the predatory globalists seek to stunt the education of our youth because educated individuals seek to increase their stations in life. As they do, they become consumers, especially of natural resources. Natural resources are to be the private purview of the predatory globalists. The ultimate goal is to eliminate the middle class, bringing ‘equity’ to the masses.” The traps of Common Core and CASEL (Collaborative, Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning) ensnare children around the globe, promoted by international NGOs funded heavily by billionaires. They write and publish textbooks with the same collectivist verbiage in all major languages around the globe. It would be myopic to focus only on education in the U.S. Indoctrination dressed as education is planned to shape every young person around the globe to serve the elite globalists who advocate no borders and one world government under U.N. aegis. Subjects would be much easier to manipulate if they don’t belong to a country with clearly defined borders and sovereignty. The media complex has become the propaganda arm of multi-national corporatist interests, making no excuses for pushing damaging agendas with velvety voices and disarming and carefully crafted language, while preventing the truth from ever reaching the masses who read less and less. People hear and believe identical sound bites repeated on every news channel. As they say, if you hear a lie often enough, it becomes truth.



These identical sound bites are generated from a command center that is actually distorting and subverting the truth. It is more egregious when social media minions escalate censorship of conservatives with whom they vehemently disagree, using crafty algorithms, shadow banning, or shutting down access to social media. The infamous jail sentences of the largest social media outlet controls many conservatives and their ability to exercise their right to free speech. Cameron adds, “If the predatory globalists aren’t worried about the truth from becoming common knowledge, why are so many in social media complex suffocating and subverting the truth, via censorship?” Alex Newman reported that “the Republican-controlled Congress delivered record funding levels for the unconstitutional U.S. Department of Education—a department that President Donald Trump proposed abolishing on the campaign trail.” President Trump had asked funding to be slashed by $10 billion, instead its “discretionary spending” was increased by $2.5 billion. The $1.3 billion omnibus bill just signed by President Trump not only did not abolish the U.S. Department of Education, but it gave it the highest-ever appropriation. The Institute of Education Sciences which has been mining data on America’s children for the past two decades was not eliminated as requested by this administration. Highly effective public schools that are indoctrinating our children are still receiving “professional development” funds squandered on teacher indoctrination about “the alleged evils of free markets, Christianity, heterosexuality, whiteness, Western civilization, and more.” They will pass on the social constructs to students in the classroom every day instead of teaching them basic reading, writing, and arithmetic. The globalists are telling us and bragging about what they are doing in meetings, at conferences, town halls, international forums, and other “civil society” talks. Cameron asks if we have eyes and ears to see and hear what they are doing, if we are willing to escape the gravitational pull of lethargy to stop the insanity before it overwhelms us. Are we willing to leap-frog and hop out of the slowly boiling pot? Are we lulled to inaction because there are “minor truths seeded within the mega-attacks and these minor truths obfuscate the larger lies pushed upon us?” As Arthur Blair used to say in one of his inimitable Orwellian quotes, “No advance in wealth, no softening of manners, no reform or revolution has ever brought human equality a millimeter nearer.” And brainwashing and knowledge squashing on a global scale through education to meet the plans of the powerful few will not bring us any closer to the impossible Marxist tenets of equality and social justice.

Listen to Dr. Paugh on Butler on Business, every Wednesday to Thursday at 10:49 AM EST

Dr. Ileana Johnson Paugh, Romanian Conservative is a freelance writer, author, radio commentator, and speaker. Her books, “Echoes of Communism”, “Liberty on Life Support” and “U.N. Agenda 21: Environmental Piracy,” “Communism 2.0: 25 Years Later” are available at Amazon in paperback and Kindle.

Her commentaries reflect American Exceptionalism, the economy, immigration, and education.Visit her website, ileanajohnson.com