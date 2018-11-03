The Real 14th Amendment: What They Don't Teach in School

Illegal immigration is a red-hot topic of conversation these days made even hotter recently by thousands of migrants heading towards the United States southern border, determined to break through.

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”....

The 14th Amendment addressed the issue of citizenship of former black slaves after the Civil War. Democrats in the 1860s were reluctant to grant their former slaves citizenship and consequently the right to vote, which necessitated the 15th Amendment. No Democrat in the House or the Senate voted for the 14th or 15th Amendments.

Many historians, most Democrats, even news commentators including some at Fox News, play fast and loose with the interpretation of our Constitution. The 14th Amendment, as interpreted today by Democrats and the uninformed says that anyone born in the USA is an American citizen…WRONG!

As recent as the 1990s, Democrats and the Left were convinced of the opposite…that there were caveats and exceptions to birthright citizenship.

This position no longer serves their political purpose. The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: our education system, the main stream media, Hollywood and the Democrat Party, have long adopted the route of Vladimir Lenin, that is: “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.”

Let’s hear from Jacob M. Howard who was on the committee that drafted the amendment of 1868. Never mind the political and ‘constitutional experts’.

Howard wrote: