The Real 14th Amendment: What They Don't Teach in School

By Ray DiLorenzo —— Bio and Archives--November 3, 2018
“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”....
Illegal immigration is a red-hot topic of conversation these days made even hotter recently by thousands of migrants heading towards the United States southern border, determined to break through.
The 14th Amendment addressed the issue of citizenship of former black slaves after the Civil War. Democrats in the 1860s were reluctant to grant their former slaves citizenship and consequently the right to vote, which necessitated the 15th Amendment. No Democrat in the House or the Senate voted for the 14th or 15th Amendments.
Many historians, most Democrats, even news commentators including some at Fox News, play fast and loose with the interpretation of our Constitution. The 14th Amendment, as interpreted today by Democrats and the uninformed says that anyone born in the USA is an American citizen…WRONG!
As recent as the 1990s, Democrats and the Left were convinced of the opposite…that there were caveats and exceptions to birthright citizenship.
This position no longer serves their political purpose. The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: our education system, the main stream media, Hollywood and the Democrat Party, have long adopted the route of Vladimir Lenin, that is: “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.”
Let’s hear from Jacob M. Howard who was on the committee that drafted the amendment of 1868. Never mind the political and ‘constitutional experts’.
Howard wrote:
”...that every person born within the limits of the United States, and subject to their jurisdiction, is by virtue of natural law and national law, a citizen of the United States. This will not, of course, include persons born who are foreigners, aliens, and who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers accredited to the government of the United States, but will include every other class of persons.”
The language is clear, “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” means a person cannot owe allegiance to any other foreign power. This simply means, and Jacob Howard bears it out, illegal aliens who are in defiance of U.S. jurisdiction and are subjects of a foreign power are excluded. The fact that Mr. Howard injected ‘of course’ says to me that it is obvious no nation in their right mind would allow citizenship to everyone born in their country, no matter their allegiance to a foreign power.
Now, all you ‘constitutional experts’ that say differently, you need to learn how to read. Because the law has been ignored for the last several decades does not make it invalid. You can’t turn a lie into truth just because you say so.
Ending birthright citizenship as practiced today does not require a Constitutional amendment!
President Trump’s executive order will simply order those in the government to adhere to the Constitution to which they took an oath. This president is bringing us back to the rule of law and is being fought tooth and nail by the Deep State, the Democrats and the filth that is the ever-present swamp. We will once again be a nation of laws, not persons.
We have said numerous times on these pages that constitutional interpretation is not rocket science. In many cases, just reading the letters or writings of those who wrote or took part in the writing of the law when it was written will interpret the law for you, but ignorance and political motivations now rule the day in America. Read and understand what the founders and writers meant, especially when it is clear, and give the Supreme Court a break.
Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).