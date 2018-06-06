A global uranium cartel is forming to monopolize uranium sales

The real Russian collusion is Uranium One and beyond



Foreword: On November 14, 2017, the Canada Free Press posted an article by Doug Hagmann entitled Understanding the Uranium One “Scandal”. It merits re-reading today.Hagmann chronicled, with meticulous and well-documented detail, the major events of Uranium One. At the close he asked a question that remains pertinent ten months later: “Why is there an investigation of collusion between Russia, Donald Trump and the Trump campaign when there is smoking gun evidence of collusion and more between Russian and other foreign assets, Hillary and Bill Clinton and the Clinton Foundation?” An answer to that question is offered below by a writer with over two decades of U.S. military experience, and six years as an F.B.I. Agent. His bio will come at the close of what follows. There is, today, collusion among known, and unknown, principals of a cartel cooperating to monopolize the global uranium market, in a way not-unlike how DeBeers cartel controls the diamond market.

This emerging uranium cartel is forming as a confederacy with no allegiance to any State or Rule of Law. It is evolving from globalists for the benefit of globalists. The goal of this cartel is to exercise future international control of uranium resources and processes. The Uranium One scandal chronicled on this site nearly one year ago—linked in the Foreword—was one episode in the cartelizing effort that involves, at least, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Uranium One was facilitated by Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as other current and former U.S. government officials, who benefited as event brokers. Here are the major factors provoking the uranium cartel. Global nuclear power is poised for dramatic growth According to The World Nuclear Organization: “The USA is the world’s largest producer of nuclear power, accounting for more than 30% of worldwide nuclear generation of electricity. The country’s 99 nuclear reactors produced 805 billion kWh in 2017, 20% of total electrical output. There are two reactors under construction. Following a 30-year period in which few new reactors were built, it is expected that two more new units will come online soon after 2020, these resulting from 16 license applications made since mid-2007 to build 24 new nuclear reactors. Government policy changes since the late 1990s have helped pave the way for significant growth in nuclear capacity.”

Globally, The World Nuclear Performance Report predicts that “With construction on more than 25 reactors scheduled to be completed in 2018 and 2019 strong progress is being made. New reactor projects are needed to maintain and accelerate global nuclear build so that nuclear generation can meet the Harmony goal of supplying 25% of the world’s global electricity by 2050.” InvestorIntel posted an article entitled “Is the Uranium sector about to come back to life?” and then affirmatively answers the question: “Currently in more than 12 countries, 71 nuclear reactors are under construction, 165 are planned, and 315 are proposed. China plans to spend $2.4 trillion to expand its nuclear power generation by 6,600%. Demand side growth in new nuclear reactors continues to grow with ‘first fills’ for new reactors requiring three times the uranium up front as annual burn. Japan is restarting idled capacity, and the primary producers are cutting back on production.” This pending growth in nuclear power capacity will directly impact the price of uranium. Again, from InvestorIntel: “Morning Star expects global uranium demand to rise roughly 40% by 2025. They forecast that low secondary supplies will cause shortfalls and that this will affect price negotiations by 2019. To encourage new supply, expected price should rise to around $65 per pound. Marin Katusa’s research, shown below, forecasts a steady increase in global uranium demand, mostly due to China, India and South Korea.” Mining.com offers a graph illustrating the coming increased demand for uranium.

Forbes, the universally accepted source of wealth information, has dubbed the former KGB agent “the world’s most powerful person” but does not give an estimate of his net worth.” Russia, and Putin, directly benefited as a result of the Uranium One “scandal”. Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev rules, with an iron hand, the Number 1 leading uranium mining country in the world. The top ten are: 1. Kazakhstan; 2. Canada; 3. Australia; 4. Niger; 5. Russia; 6. Namibia; 7. Uzbekistan; 8. China; 9. U.S.; and, 10. Ukraine. “The country [Kazakhstan] has steadily rose (risen) in production since 2009 through to 2015, with 39 percent of world production last year. In 2015, Kazakhstan produced 23,800 tonnes, which is a significant leap from 2014’s 23,127 tonnes. The country’s government is planning to build a Russian nuclear power reactor, possibly at Kurchatov, by 2025. Kazakhstan holds 12 percent of the world’s uranium resources with an expanding mine sector and is planning to increase that by 2018.” Nuclear Threat Initiative states that “Kazakhstan is home to some of the world’s most abundant uranium deposits, accounting for 39% of the total world supply extracted from mines in 2016. [3] Russia, China, and Japan all import large quantities of uranium from Kazakhstan. Established in 1997 by the Kazakhstani government, Kazatomprom controls all the country’s uranium exploration, mining and other nuclear activities.” Nazarbayev’s net worth is unknown, but widely assumed to be in the multiple billions.

Continued below... An answer to Doug Hagmann’s question on Uranium One As is often the case, the answer is found within the question: ““Why is there an investigation of collusion between Russia, Donald Trump and the Trump campaign when there is smoking gun evidence of collusion and more between Russian and other foreign assets, Hillary and Bill Clinton and the Clinton Foundation?” It is precisely because of the “smoking gun evidence of collusion and more between Russian and other foreign assets, Hillary and Bill Clinton and the Clinton Foundation” that there has, and continues to be, an “investigation” into Russian-Trump collusion, with every indication that it may go on indefinitely. The Mueller investigation is a distraction taking attention away from the real collusion with Russia that happened during the Obama administration and involved then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her ex-President husband. Wayne Wickizer has an extensive U.S. military background having served in the Air Force from 1955-1965, and then the Army from 1978-88. Most of his 5,000 flying hours were with the 56th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron’s WB-50 bombers periodically sampling and recovering Soviet nuclear fallout. From 1970-1976 he was an Agent of the Department of Justice’s Federal Bureau of Investigation. Wickizer lives in Utah.

