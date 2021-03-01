Engel v. Vitale, Rowe v. Wade, Obergefell v. Hodges

The Road to Perdition

We know communists and fascists began infiltrating our nation in the early twentieth century. We know they declared that our culture must be eradicated and our faith in God broken for a totalitarian socialist state to rise out of the ashes of a free republic. Who opened the door to this contagion and left it wide open? Who caused the plague to spread to a point where it has now infected the whole of our society and our culture, now unrecognizable to anyone over 50 years of age? The United States Supreme Court.

Engel v. Vitale - 1962 Our Constitution was God inspired to men of faith and like Scripture itself was supposed to be timeless, not a living document that changes with the times. God does not change. People don’t change, only societies that give license to people to become corrupt, depraved, and engage in their baser instincts. In three fateful decisions, the Supreme Court turned the entire nation from a God-fearing, faith-based society into a proverbial secular free for all. A perfect host for a communist/fascist takeover. Supreme Court Justices, judges and politicians like for us to think that interpreting the Constitution is a task only for the greatly learned in our society. Not true. Almost any question can be answered by the founders of our country who wrote letters to each other in prolific amounts. These letters speak plainly of the original intent of the Declaration of Independence, and the Constitution, especially the Bill of Rights. Justices are supposed to decide what the law says, not what it should be. These founders still speak if we are willing to listen. In Engel v. Vitale - 1962, affirmed in 1992…the decision that ended prayer and Bible reading in schools. This was a complete misinterpretation of the 1st Amendment concerning the establishment of religion. The Amendment was intended to prevent the government from establishing a state religion, like the Church of England. It was never presumed to curtail Christian prayer in public. While President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson was elected the first president of the Washington, D.C. public school board, which used the Bible as a reading text in the classroom. And Jefferson was considered a liberal. Public prayer was a constant exercise during our early government. John Quincy Adams said, “The highest glory of the American Revolution was this: it connected in one indissoluble bond the principles of civil government with the principles of Christianity.” That says much. Christianity was the predominate religion in America and remains so. And for that reason, everyone, regardless of religion or no religion at all is welcome at the table. It was never meant to spread secularism or to preclude Christianity in public life.

Rowe v. Wade - 1973 In Rowe v. Wade - 1973. Much has been written concerning this abomination of a court decision. What it simply did was reduce the child in a mother’s womb to a thing, a choice, a ‘medical condition.’ The preamble to our Constitution states: We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America. The justices in their infinite ignorance simply removed the word posterity. That is not interpretation. It is altering. The majority Justices did not or would not understand the founders’ understanding of the ‘right to life’ as expressed by the jurist William Blackstone of 18th century common law. The very thought of a woman exercising a superior right over the lessor right of a daughter or a son would have been hateful. Reduce the worth of a child and you diminish the worth of all human beings.

Obergefell v. Hodges - 2015 In Obergefell v. Hodges - 2015, the Supreme Court decided in favor of same-sex marriage, a further assault on our dignity as a Judeo-Christian nation. It was the elevation of the union between two people of the same sex to the rite of marriage, a sacrament of the Christian Church, a holy union. In other words, devaluing the state of matrimony the church considers holy by couples Scripture considers unrepentant. For millennia it was inseparably linked to procreation, the family, a union in which the state has a societal interest in. There was no legal ban on homosexual relationships or even legal unions, but it has now come to a point where acceptance is no longer requested, but approval that is now demanded. Chief Justice Roberts said in his dissent, “...the deepest problem with their decision was “the disrespect it shows the democratic process.” Roberts thought it should have been decided by the people. Justice Alito, in his dissent said, “This decision will be used to vilify Americans who are unwilling to assent to the new orthodoxy.” And so it has. Businesses being sued and made bankrupt for not baking a cake. We now have homosexual education being taught to four-year-old children and books being read to children by transsexuals. Ours is a society turned upside down, a redefining of institutions and behavior previously accepted for thousands of years, as if we are gods, knowing good and evil. The Church is in a coma, concerned with pew count, not Biblical substance. We invent new genders, sexualize children, call violent criminals, nothing more than ‘victims of a systemically racist culture’ and, pedophiles? We normalize them, calling them ‘minor attracted persons’. It is becoming a society where no truth can be depended on. No rock to lean on.





True freedom requires responsibility and morality True freedom requires responsibility and morality. John Adams said, “The Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Maybe that is the reason we are losing our freedoms as we speak. It was not a giant leap to find respect for law and order diminishing. If the Left would have their way, for traditional Americans to be accepted into their world we would have to deny the existence of God and His law. And with the departure of God goes our natural rights, law and order, as defined in our Constitution. May it never be. And so, who are these people that have caused what we have feared for so long to now become a blunt reality pounding on our doors? Who has given credence and legitimacy to everything slinking out of Pandora’s box? Who has paved the road to perdition? It is us. We have allowed it.



