The Rousing of America: A Memorial Day Tribute

Memorial Day is a time for remembering those that died while serving our country. And so we shall. But this year, let’s also remember the multitude of Americans that have and are dedicating themselves to the restoration of this great nation…the people that have placed themselves on the front lines of a battle for our very existence from those that would destroy our country as founded - the Conservative writers, speakers, radio and TV news analysts, parents that monitor school curriculum, citizens that attend town hall meetings, veterans, and all the dependable voters who refuse to buy into liberal, anti-American theology.

Progressives accuse Americans of being racist, immoral, and violent

America has had its problems. Having drifted from our roots, we bought the Progressive and Liberal lie from the snake in the woodpile that unrestrained freedom was good…the Playboy philosophy, if you will. The result: rejection of our Judeo-Christian values and great American traditions, soaring divorce rates, rampant sexual promiscuity, gender confusion, violence, murder, lying and cheating, millions cohabiting, pornography everywhere - now in your face direct from Hollywood, drugs and alcohol, confused and angry children, intolerance, and a deluge of greedy and selfish politicians…welcome to Progressive America. Had enough?

It has become obvious that there is a concerted effort to radically change America from a strong, freedom-loving, God-fearing, moral nation into a lock-step, freedom-rejecting, socialist, atheistic culture willing to do what has been dictated to us. We have been told that our spirituality, our freedoms and our suspicion of big government have brought us misery, and many have endorsed it. Hollywood reflects it, the main stream media promotes it, academia teaches it and an entire political party exhorts it. To the Left, our culture must be destroyed for the takeover to be complete. And it almost was.

In 1965, the Great Northeast Blackout occurred. Power was knocked out for 30 million people in six states. In New York City, 800,000 people were stuck in subway cars, thousands more in elevators. Tens of thousands had no way of getting home; people slept in hotel lobbies or airline terminals. Citizens helped the police direct traffic. In spite of this, no significant violence or looting took place. For many, it was almost fun. I was there. Compare that to the 1977 Blackout when New York City descended into chaos - 1,000 fires were reported, 1,600 stores damaged in looting and rioting with 3,700 people arrested. Many neighborhoods were devastated. Just 12 years later. What happened?

In their best form of liberal tactics, Progressives accuse Americans of being racist, immoral, and violent. But they who are the authors of our national misery have been, up to now, dictating the solutions. And their solutions are what they had planned all along…restricting and taking away our freedoms…bringing us down to a more controllable, submissive condition.