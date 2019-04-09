To churches and irresolute, pansy clergyman out there, it is time to speak out and preach against the political, social immorality that is everywhere and now in your face. You've slept long enough. Have no fear of reprisal or incrimination

The Sin of the Church

Anyone with eyes and ears knows our society is in decay. Our political institutions, our government, both have become a cesspool of liars and perverts. Our education system is now a tool of political ambition and social transformation, teaching only what furthers the Left’s narrative. The media, what used to be the guardian of our Republic, is now a mechanism for accelerating the social and political rot, having no compunction of lying to your face.

Concerted effort to turn our country into a Marxist, Godless state Many of our large cities are pits of corruption and lawlessness. State and local governments blatantly ignore laws. Illegal alien criminals are let loose or slapped on the wrist. Victims and their families find no justice; they leave the court houses disillusioned and embittered. Our government says it is now legal to kill your children before they are born and in some states after. All for the bogus claim of the mother’s health. Someone needs to explain to me what killing a child after it is born has to do with the mother’s health. It has become obvious that there is a concerted effort to turn our country into a Marxist, Godless state and it has taken root. What has the Church said? Almost Nothing! In fact, many have joined in the chorus of the new social order. When I was young, I used to hear every now and then about ‘The Golden Rule’, the treating of someone else the way you would like to be treated. I haven’t heard that maxim or ethical code in many years. In the late 19th century to the middle of the twentieth century, many churches underwent a liberal transformation, believing that the world would be saved through human improvement. Social and economic change and the human condition would be transformed through human endeavor…and the mechanism best suited of that change would be government, so they thought.

Church began to wake up to the societal decline Fundamentalist Christians felt that the approach was humanistic and would not work so they characterized all political activity as such and decided not to have any part of it, restricting their activity to discipling and sharing the Gospel. By the 1950s, the Church began to wake up to the societal decline, its zenith in the 1970s with Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority. In 1954, Senator Lyndon Johnson, no friend of the Church, pushed through legislation allowing churches to be added to the 501c3 tax code. Johnson sold this as a ‘favor’ to the Church, but in reality it was a way for government to silence the Church, which always had influence in public policy. The favor had strings attached, grave strings. To maintain a 501c3 tax-exempt status, the Church was prohibited from addressing, in any significant way, the vital issues of the day. They could not speak out against or organize in opposition that which the government declares legal even if it is considered by the Church to be immoral. If they did so, they would jeopardize their tax exempt status. The government put out the bait, the Church bit hard. This, of course, had a chilling effect on the pulpit and free speech. Johnson was a shrewd and calculating politician and would come to appreciate how effective his legislation became and how easily so many churches would sell-out. This was as much a commentary on the Church as it was on Lyndon Johnson. Their priorities became apparent. The true shocker in this depressing story is that the Church did not need the 501c3. Churches were already tax exempt. They were never taxable nor were they ever under the taxing authority of the government. The First Amendment clearly placed the Church outside government jurisdiction…“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, nor prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Religion cannot be free if you have to pay the government through taxation for it.

Church did not need the 501c3 By the IRS’ own publications, churches are automatically tax exempt. Contributions can still be taken as a tax deduction without 501c3 status. So, what is the result?...Abortion, homosexual marriage, government sex education, gender confusion, Socialism, etc. The Church showed itself to be more interested in its fiscal health than the spiritual health of its congregations. In the words of a former IRS Sr. Officer, Steve Nestor: “I am not the only IRS employee who’s wondered why churches go to the government and seek permission to be exempted from a tax they didn’t owe to begin with, and to seek a tax deductible status that they’ve always had anyway. Many of us have marveled at how church leaders want to be regulated and controlled by an agency of government that most Americans have prayed would just get out of their lives. Churches are in an amazingly unique position, but they don’t seem to know or appreciate the implications of what it would mean to be free of government control.” To all the churches and irresolute, pansy clergyman out there, it is time to speak out and preach against the political and social immorality that is everywhere and now in your face. You’ve slept long enough. You should have no fear of reprisal or incrimination. Scripture commands us to be salt and light. Salt to preserve the truth and what is right. Light to expose the dark. It’s time to take a stand. Speak up and speak out. Go, and sin no more.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).