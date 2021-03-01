Biden’s “Build Back Better” program for Sovietized America continues

The Sovietization of the United States of America

We are being Sovietized every day in every aspect of our lives and Americans not only seem to be fine with it, they are embracing it with both glee and trepidation. The promise of everything free is too enticing to resist. The viral pandemic was the straw that broke the capitalist camel’s back and there is no going back. Installing Drs. Fauci and Brix as absolute authorities of the pandemic lockdown, day in and day out, initially for two weeks to flatten the curve, has assured warp-speed Sovietization which has not stopped to this day. Marxist Governors and Democrats won’t give up because they never “let a crisis go to waste.”

Regressive and Marxist elements of America are busy “building back better” under their hero Biden and a globalist cabal The idiotic lockdowns, taken to extremes by Governors from blue states for the last year, drove the proverbial nail in the coffin of our former freedoms. They institutionalized fraudulent voting by unsolicited mail-in ballots and eventually forced injections with an experimental cocktail that nobody really needs, knows exactly what is in it, but must have to be allowed in “civilized society,” to travel, to eat, to vacation, to fly, to go to school, to see a doctor, to go to the hospital, and to be allowed in public without a mask. The mighty military went full throttle after one journalist, Tucker Carlson, who dared to question its practices. It is frightening to those of us who survived tyranny, communism, fascism, and other forms of governmental oppression. We are being Sovietized and nobody seems to care. Four omnipotent technocrats have shut down dissent from famous and ordinary Americans alike and nobody can do anything about it – the erasure of our thoughts and dissenting opinions appears permanent. Who can argue with the Sovietized “community standards?” The regressive and Marxist elements of America and of the entire developed world are busy “building back better” under their hero Biden and a globalist cabal led by the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

Our masked and Sovietized children are hidden behind forced muzzles that hide their identity, their humanity The mainstream media, a vessel with shrill Marxist members, is busy driving home daily the latest Sovietization orders and disinformation. Pravda was just a college newspaper when compared with the media’s megalomaniac lies and vilification of everything that is good in America. The “cancel culture” denizens are busy destroying everything that built civilization to install their vision of a racist America dominated by the right skin color. The regression of America is presented as the right thing to do to appease the black liberation theologists who scream and demand the loudest. They lie, cheat, and steal with help from the corporatist world to get their bizarre, sledgehammer Marxist agenda implemented. Martin Armstrong wrote that “Pelosi and Schumer have deliberately lied to the people calling the Capitol protest an ‘armed insurrection.’” There were no arms involved. They did it for three reasons, “to stop the investigation of the election, to further the Domestic Terrorist Act, and to protect Congress while they impose the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset.” But the actual armed violence around the country, burning and looting by Antifa were called “protests.” Our masked and Sovietized children are hidden behind forced muzzles that hide their identity, their humanity, their abject fears infused daily by adults, and their very existence as humans. Their rational minds fall prey like dominoes under the United Nations octopi’s goals: globalized education, Agenda 2030, climate change, indoctrination, Sustainable Development, promotion, blind acceptance, and unquestionable submission to total government powers.

Bogus euphemisms of “white supremacy” and “systemic racism” Current and former teachers of Loudoun County, Virginia, who met resistance to the bogus cultural race theory which, according to Luke Rosiak, “flooded” the curricula and policies of the Loudoun school system with racial rhetoric, compiled a lengthy list of parents suspected of disagreeing with the school system’s actions of teaching racial concepts, “with a stated purpose in part to ‘infiltrate,’ use ‘hackers’ to silence parents’ communications, and ‘expose these people publicly.’” (Daily Wire) I can think of one historical instance when a certain group of people were marginalized and vilified during Hitler’s regime and it did not end well for the Jews. Educators, journalists, Democrat politicians, and even some Republicans are vilifying whites under the bogus euphemisms of “white supremacy” and “systemic racism;” it is not going to end well for white people either. The Sovietization continues with little pushback. A.J. Cameron wrote that “while the U.S. was ceremoniously withdrawn from the Paris accord” by President Trump, the federal, state, and local governments were busy deploying in the U.S. everything planned within the Paris accord, i.e., U.N. Agenda 2030, its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the New Urban Agenda, the Domestic Terrorist profile, and the Chinese scoring system, all also contained within the Great Reset of the World Economic Forum.





Biden’s “Build Back Better” program for Sovietized America continues Our “brave,” new, and Sovietized world will link everything, and nothing is going to be left to chance – personal freedoms will be gone completely. The Sovietization of America is neutralizing us all while we are being distracted by ignorant personalities claiming racism and clamoring for impossible equity, social justice, and slavery reparations from people who never held slaves, to people who were never slaves. Biden’s “Build Back Better” program for Sovietized America continues. Humanity-hating controllers are winning. The question remains, what are they going to do with all this intoxicating power, absolute control, and wealth once there is no resistance left and civilization crashes irreparably?



