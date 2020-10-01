Oh, the weight on the shoulders of the one person standing in the way. May God help him

The Specter of Communism



“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” —Ephesians 6:12 The specter of Communism hangs over our country like an apparition, a godless spirit come back to find roost. This scourge is making a resurgence throughout the world, achievable only because America is in grave danger of death from within, death by a thousand cuts. This evil is hovering over the one target it must totally destroy in order to haul away the remaining plunder in the world. But, this time it is being sold as Democratic Socialism, making you think you will have a choice. You will, but it will be the last choice you will ever make. Democratic Socialism will morph into Communism, which always persists by force. And many are buying.

The Communists decided many years ago to destroy our country from within The Communists decided many years ago to destroy our country from within, the permeation of our culture with godless Marxism, the so-called Cultural Marxism. The Trojan Horse we allowed into our country many years ago, the horse we were warned repeatedly about, has been leaking into our country all manner of bad actors who are filled with cultural, social, moral, and governmental corruption. And the damage is now legion. These bad actors, these officials in high places, no matter the crime they commit, never see justice. We’ve entered an era where we investigate everything, but arrest no one. The home of these black marketeers is the Democrat Party, always distraught over the lack of social justice, but undisturbed by the absence of criminal justice. Freedom of the press and the media in the United States has all but died, taken over by propagandists Goebbels would be proud to call his own. Robert Reich, liberal economics professor, once adviser to Obama, is proposing a Truth & Reconciliation Commission, to decide what is true and revealing past wrongdoing. In other words, the government will decide truth and work at tearing scabs off past wounds. Pontius Pilate didn’t know what truth was, but this cabal believes they will know. A frightening prospect. Social websites and Big Tech are completely controlled by those who have kneeled to the socialist order, not understanding their lives are in danger as well. Stories unfavorable to Democrats are buried. Criticisms are removed, accounts closed. The only 1st Amendment freedom to be found is in a few media outlets and underground websites. Speech is now being monitored everywhere for political correctness. Daring to go your own way will bring about retribution. We see it every day.

A Biden presidency will be short, but chaotic, if at all Much of our moral stature is now farcical, even in many of our churches, the once bulwark of our society. The places of worship left standing are under assault. God is under full attack. Churches and synagogues have been ordered to close under the guise of a pandemic that kills less than 1% of its victims, and only those who have serious underlying conditions. Nevertheless, the Left is trading in fear, using it to the full. If these Marxists take control, expect COVID to be around indefinitely. It will be used as a weapon to control every aspect of your life. Every sacred institution will be assaulted. Private schools, especially parochial schools, will be closed with the excuse of COVID-19. The government will use COVID as a weapon to close or control any institution or business it finds not to their liking. Power is a hard thing to relinquish and this bunch has no intention of giving anything back. Judge Barrett is criticized for being a practicing Catholic. How far the Democrat Party has traveled from the days of JFK, the brief zenith of the Democratic National Committee. The current Pope is now even trading in socialism, pronouncing the evils of capitalism, self-reliance, and individualism for the promise of redistribution. Redistribution and handouts never helped anyone long term. Appeal to a person’s individuality and desires, give someone the dignity of a good job with the freedom to excel and he feeds himself and his family for a lifetime. A Biden presidency will be short, but chaotic, if at all. Considering the new revelations concerning Biden’s extracurricular business dealings, he may be replaced on the ticket, possibly with Harris, Clinton, Sanders, or…John Kasich.

In any case, disorder will be everywhere. Whether out of the new Democrat administration’s ignorance or disregard, Antifa will roam the countryside looking for those not adhering to the new order. No brick and mortar business will be safe, turning millions of livelihoods into shambles, worse than it already is. The oil industry will be destroyed forcing a Don Quixote vision of grandeur on a climate that is God’s to control. Borders will be opened. Black Lives Matter will be pushing their Marxist agenda under the cloak of racial and social progress. There will be an untold number of government power grabs. Corruption will be everywhere, all looking to benefit by the new paradigm, exempting themselves from the upheaval to come. Our country will be ripe for the picking. At the height of the chaos, a cabal from the dark reaches of the New World Order group will arrive to seemingly calm the scene and take control. They will have what they have wanted for many years. With the United States in their grip, they will have the world. Oh, the weight on the shoulders of the one person standing in the way. May God help him.



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS