The Spying Game — Is ‘No Rules’ the New Rule?

Tom Bishop (Brad Pit)—Ah, Jesus Christ, you just… You don’t just trade these people like they’re baseball cards! It’s not a # game!

Nathan Muir (Robert Redford)—Oh, yes it is. It’s exactly what it is. And it’s no kid’s game either. This is a whole other game. And it’s serious and it’s dangerous. And it’s not one you want to lose.—Spy Game (2001)

“Although no one had written them down, they were the precepts we all understood… By the time they got to Moscow, everyone knew these rules. They were dead simple and full of common sense…”.—Tony Mendez—The Master of Disguise

“There was only one rule: to win.”—Oleg Kalugin—Former major general in the KGB

“We are drifting as a society into what can be fairly described as a post-truth world…where there is no longer a basic understanding of what objective facts are.”—General Michael Hayden—Former CIA and NSA Director