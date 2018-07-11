Transformation towards sustainable and resilient societies

The Sustainable Development Cabal of the United Nations is Meeting Again



“Current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle class—involving high meat intake, use of fossil fuels, appliances, home and work air conditioning, and suburban housing are not sustainable.” - Maurice Strong, Secretary General of the U.N. Earth Summit, 1992. The U.N. Agenda 21 adopted in 1992 and signed by 178 countries has morphed into Agenda 2030 adopted in 2015 with its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and 169 “specific targets.” As Alex Newman described it, it is a recipe for “global socialism and corporatism/fascism” foisted upon the world by the United Nations.

My 2012 book, “U.N. Agenda 21: Environmental Piracy,” explains the U.N. effort to rearrange the way we live, the way we do business, an effort to redistribute our wealth to all third world nations, friends and foes. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals can be found at this site which is labeled “post 2015” Sustainable Development Knowledge Platform. Indoctrination into global socialism may be subtle and euphemistic, but the message of controlling everything is clear. SD is a U.N.-led effort to reduce consumption, force social equity (social justice), and preserve and restore biodiversity through economic, social, and environmental policies integration. “Sustainablists” insist that every decision made in all societies must be made taking into account the impact on the environment. Global land use, global education, and global population control and reduction must be controlled and “harmonized.” Social equity (social justice) is described as the right of all people “to benefit equally from the resources afforded us by society and the environment.” This includes redistributing wealth and treating private property and national sovereignty as socially unjust while seeking universal health care as a right. At the local and state levels one organization, Local Governments for Sustainability, previously named International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), has been responsible for introducing Public Private Partnerships (PPP), special agreements between government and corporations that receive tax breaks, grants, and eminent domain through government’s power to implement sustainable policies. Tom DeWeese described these public-private partnerships as “government-sanctioned monopolies.” Tom DeWeese, President of American Policy Center, has been fighting property rights infringements by ICLEI and their visioning committees for years.

Local sustainable polices include Smart Growth, Wildlands Project, Resilient Cities, Regional Visioning Projects, STAR Sustainable Communities, Green Jobs, Green building codes, Going Green, Alternative Energy, Local Visioning, regional planning, historic preservation, conservation easements, development rights, sustainable farming, comprehensive planning, and growth management. Outside facilitators that no locals have ever met or heard bring “consensus” to a local government and the pre-determined “visioning” of the “visioning committee” and its invisible “stakeholders” is being imposed on the local population that has not voted on nor had it been informed of the plan and the outcome. In addition to ICLEI that some local communities and cities pay dues to, there are other groups that aid in the implementation of world-wide Sustainable Development: American Planning Council, the Renaissance Planning Group, International City/County Management Group, U.S. Mayors Conference, National Governors Association, National League of Cities, National Association of County Administrators, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and official U.S. government agencies. Executive Order #12852, issued by Bill Clinton in 1993, created the President’s Council on Sustainable Development to “harmonize” U.S. environmental policy with U.N. directives as outlined in U.N. Agenda 21,” and directed all federal government agencies to “reinvent government” with the help of state and local governments. Each year U.N. Agenda 21, which has morphed into 2030 Agenda, is imposed on the participating countries, including the U.S., at the local, state, and federal level under the infamous Sustainable Development (SD). Wealth redistribution is not the entire U.N. Agenda 2030. They want to control population size, to engineer where we live through high-rise mixed-use urban settlements and forced mass migration (Europeans are already experiencing a dose of this forced migration and so are Americans), eliminating borders, and nudging governments to seize control of the means of production, directly or through fascistic decrees. The U.N. is telling us clearly, “We commit to making fundamental changes in the way that our societies produce and consume goods and services.”

Continued below... Who is going to decide what are “sustainable patterns of consumption and production” and what will the consequences of non-compliance be? Alex Newman described Agenda 2030 as a “the UN plot ...aimed at ‘transforming’ the world. The program is a follow-up to the last 15-year UN plan, the defunct “Millennium Development Goals,” or MDGs. It also dovetails nicely with the deeply controversial UN Agenda 21, even including much of the same rhetoric and agenda. But the combined Agenda 2030 goals for achieving what is euphemistically called “sustainable development” represent previous UN plans on steroids—deeper, more radical, more draconian, and more expensive.” The “principal UN body mandated to review implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” is the High Level Political Forum (HLPF). HLPF examines every year the progress made. This year’s meeting in New York on July 9-18 will discuss SDG 6 (clean water and safe sanitation), SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy), SDG 11 (inclusive and sustainable cities), SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production), SDG 15 (life on land), and SDG 17 (partnerships for the global goals). The meeting, “Transformation towards sustainable and resilient societies,” is co-organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the U.N. (FAO), the Geneva Water Hub, the U.N. Convention to Combat Desertification, the United Nations University—Institute for Water, Environment and Health, and U.N.-Water, in partnership with the Permanent Mission of the Federal Government of Somalia to the U.N. Who knew that a country known for its pirates is now making policy for the rest of the world?

Discussion topics will include: “Vanishing Waters and Drying Lands: Impacts on Migration,” focusing on “migration, environment and climate change nexus”—(even though the global warming/climate change has been debunked for its faulty data and lack of scientific evidence) Policy responses will be drafted in regards to water, land, and migration. “Migration Governance in the GCC: Towards Inclusive, Safe and Resilient Societies” will be hosted by the Philippines and Bahrain Permanent Mission at the U.N. and Migrant Forum of Asia (an NGO) and explore “Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration as it intersects with Sustainable Development Goals.”

Launch in January 2018 of the Global Plan of Action for Sustainable Energy Solutions in Situations of Displacement—“130 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance due to conflict, natural disasters, and other complex global challenges.” This global plan is “non-binding” but represents “concrete recommendations” to give “safe access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy services for all displaced people by 2030.” The western and developed world will no doubt foot the bill for this new third world bureaucracy and its “harmonizing” philanthropy. As is always the case, the United Nations third world SD cabal includes third world governments, business, “civil society leaders,” private sector, academia, and other never named “stakeholders” which usually translates as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), “non-profits” with a well-paid and well-traveled staff. Assisting Member States to achieve the migration objectives of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs for a “dignified and humane migration,” the International Office for Migration (IOM) provided input to the 2018 HLPF.

