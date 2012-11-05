The Takedown of Brett Kavanaugh Started with 2012 Fake Planned Parenthood Ad

With all the histrionics of Ford now jarring front page headlines, it is not easy too see that she’s only the bit player in the #MeToo assassination of Brett Kavanaugh, a prop moved forward by Planned Parenthood when the time was right.

The takedown of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh didn’t start with Christine Blasey Ford or Senator Dianne Feinstein. It started with a Planned Parenthood photoshopped ad i way back in November of 2012 that depicted Kavanaugh as a “newcomer”.

Back in 2012 when the ‘Kill Kavanaugh Baby’ idea was born, the Democrats were on a roll. Rather than Barack Hussein Obama being voted out of office after four years straight of the Fundamental Transformation of America, Obamacare, the lies of Benghazi and other high crimes being voted out of office—he was re-elected as president.

Planned Parenthood, who photoshopped “Justice Kavanaugh” onto a New York Times story about a 5-4 vote to overturn Roe V. Wade, wasn’t taking any chances.

Their detailed photoshop ad came on November 5, 2012—one day before Obama’s 2012 re-election that toppled “nice guy” but largely ineffective Mitt Romney.

“This advertisement is really impressive and detailed!” wrote Josh Blackman (Josh Blackman, Nov. 5, 2012).