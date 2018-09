The Trap Republicans Fell Into



Senator Flake really did it this time. He learned nothing from his co-workers and predecessors. Flake actually believed his Democrat colleagues. In their zeal to appear fair, the Republicans, led by Flake, fell into the trap set by Democrats. They will now almost certainly parade additional accusers from under any rock they can find.

If a witness says they do not want to talk to the FBI, then the Democrats are going to want to subpoena that person. That will almost certainly drag out the process to well over a week. Ford’s attorney has already said a week will not be sufficient. They will almost certainly yell justice denied. If the report shows nothing, they will complain that the report is incomplete. The scheme is designed to be a no-win for Republicans. This will be almost fun to watch if it wasn’t so sad. Thank you Senator Flake, you are living up to your name.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).

