The Trump Family Was Alone in Washington from the Beginning

RUSH: You know, what are these people afraid of? I think I know. But wait ’til you hear this. Did it print out here? Let me get this. This just reported in the Independent U.K. That’s the U.K. Independent newspaper in Britain. “Hundreds of Writers and Book Agents Sign Joint Letter…” Hundreds, now. “Hundreds of Writers and Book Agents Sign Joint Letter Demanding Publishing Industry Bans Trump Memoir —

“More than 250 [people signed it and] say there should be no book deals for ‘an administration that caged children’ and encouraged a ‘coup.’” Now, folks, look. I’m finding it necessary to be very serious for much of the program, and it’s not a strange place. Don’t misunderstand. You know it’s not. What I mean by it is, so many people are calling, and they’re opening their calls by acknowledging that they are praying.

Their families are praying for me and my family over my medical circumstances, and I want everybody to know that I sincerely appreciate it when every caller does it. And I’m not trying to send a signal to any of you on the phones not to do it. Don’t misunderstand. But I don’t want to ever sound like it’s just expected that I would say thank you.

I want my gratitude to be understood, to be entirely profoundly serious and deeply appreciated. And just saying “thank you, thank you very much,” when people say that they’re praying, I have a little concern that it might not sound as I interpret it and feel it. It’s incredible to me, and just saying “thank you, thank you very much” runs the risk of making the gratitude sound pro forma when that’s the last thing it is.—More…