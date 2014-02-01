The United States of Fakery: Politically correct leftist version

By Guest Column -- Jim Vanne—— Bio and Archives--December 25, 2020
• The vaccine is so safe you must be threatened to take it
• Covid is so dangerous you have to take a test to even realize you have it
• The vote was so secure you are NOT allowed to exam the Dominion voting machines that ran it, or ask questions on Twitter
• Society is so free that you MUST be censored the PC speech and thought police at Google, Farcebook and Twitter
• Having only XX or XY chromosomes means you now get to choose from 58 genders on Farcebook
• We are supposed to “follow the science” yet the famed Nobel Prize winner Richard Feynman (who had more science in his little pinkie that all of Joe Biden’s left little pinkie toenail) told us repeatedly:
” It doesn’t matter how beautiful your theory is, it doesn’t matter how smart you are. If it doesn’t agree with experiment, it’s wrong.”
“Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.”
“I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned.”
and “Scientific knowledge is a body of statements of varying degrees of certainty—some most unsure, some nearly sure, none absolutely certain.”
