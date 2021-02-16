It will take entire generations to reverse the dangerous trend once the web of deceit had been spun so masterfully

The Web of Deceit and Disinformation

“Gutta cavat lapidem, non vi sed saepe cadendo.” (A drop cuts through stone not by force, but by constant dripping.) Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa passed away quietly on February 14, 2021 at the age of 92, following a Covid-19 hospitalization. Ion Mihai Pacepa, Highest-Ranking Soviet Bloc Defector To The West, Reported Dead At 92 (Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty, (RFERL) Feb.16, 2021 ) Gen. Pacepa worked in the much-dreaded Romanian Securitate Intelligence Agency from 1951 until 1978 when he defected to the U.S., having been granted political asylum under Jimmy Carter. Under assumed identities, he was able to elude and survive Ceausescu’s agents who were bent on revenge and on collecting the $1 million reward for his capture, dead or alive.

The tool used to replace capitalism with communism was disinformation Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa and Ronald J. Rychlak detailed in 2013 “how the Soviet KGB and allied intelligence agencies worked to sow disinformation and plant false news stories in the Western news media.” Ion Mihai Pacepa, Highest-Ranking Soviet Bloc Defector To The West, Reported Dead At 92 (RFERL) Gen. Pacepa wrote two seminal books, Red Horizons (his memoirs), a view into the life of an entire nation terrorized by the much-hated communist dictator Ceausescu, and Disinformation, how the communist spying machine managed to patiently infiltrate the west over decades and eventually to bring about the demise of capitalism from within and the installation of Marxism across the globe. The tool used to replace capitalism with communism was disinformation, drop by daily drop, aided by a Marxist media, corrupt politicians, and corrupt teachers, over a long period of time, carving permanent holes, and building mighty stalactites and stalagmites, in cavernous darkness, away from the sanitizing sunlight. Mao Zedong once said, a “lie repeated a hundred times becomes the truth.” And that is exactly what the media, politicians, college professors, and teachers employed for decades and the result is on display today across the globe and in the United States, the former bastion of freedom. Gen. Pacepa called disinformation the “bubonic plague” of our modern life. He described how disinformation, the most effective weapon against the West, invented by Joseph Stalin, was used by various politicians and infamous individuals: (Disinformation, Lt. Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa, WND, 2013, pp. 350-351)

Marx wrote that money was an instrument of capitalist exploitation (money had been a medium of exchange across the centuries because it was portable and could carry high value as opposed to the heavy gold nuggets and coins)

Hitler propagandized the Jews as inferior to justify his Holocaust (the campaign against the Jews escalated gradually until it reached genocide levels)

Stalin used disinformation to “dispossess a third of the world and to transform it into a string of gulags” (unimaginable wealth had been confiscated and 100 million political dissenters and innocents killed to facilitate such theft of wealth and power)

Khrushchev used disinformation to antagonize Christianity and Judaism (quite successful by many historical accounts)

Andropov used disinformation to turn Islam against the United States and “ignited the international terrorism that threatens us today” (the engineered hate had boiled over in many conflicts still ongoing)

Disinformation “generated worldwide disrespect, and even contempt, for the United States and its leaders” (obvious today across the globe)

“During the Cold War, disinformation began infecting the shores of the U.S. itself.” (many American citizens today, born and raised in this country, side with communists, hate their own culture, people, history, and their own nation that facilitated a good life for them and their families, a standard of living that is still the envy of the world; foreigners risk life and limb to cross the border illegally to live in America, the land of opportunity, generous welfare, and former freedom.)

Communist disinformation in America Disinformation efforts invented “black liberation theology,” turned many against the Vatican, “promoted anti-Semitism, international terrorism, inspired anti-American uprisings in the Islamic world,” and it almost resulted in the assassination of Pope John Paul II. (Disinformation, p. 5) Gen. Pacepa wrote that the communist “science” of disinformation, included a highly classified method of assured destruction, called “political necrophagy.” Medically, the term necrophagy describes “an organism that feeds on what is initially another living organism which is killed as a result of being fed on. The organism then continues to feed and obtain nutrients from the dead tissue.” Politically, the term refers to the all-out effort to describe the head of a country as its own worst enemy. It has been done to many past presidents but none so vile, offensive, and overt as to President Trump. The Democrat Party media machine went into overdrive against him, and the senseless hate has not stopped even though he is no longer President. Khrushchev once said, “Change the public image of the leader, and you change history.” This has just been done in November 2020, when the much-hated “orange man” was replaced by a man with a serious declining cognitive capacity. Political necrophagy has reached so high that America no longer commands respect from its own citizens who, although they live a life of abundance and wealth, condemn, and reject their own country and capitalism, voting full throttle for socialism and a manufactured and sanitized history that does not trigger the communists and their goals. Communist disinformation in America manipulated over many decades all religions, public education, politics, all levels of government, the military, mainstream media, books, magazines, Hollywood, and higher education. It will take entire generations to reverse the dangerous trend once the web of deceit had been spun so masterfully.



