The World Economic Forum’s goal is to ELIMINATE private property by 2030

Buckle up, America, because if Biden is in the White House next year, it’ll surely get bumpy. Specifically, the shadow government (or Deep State) will go into overdrive to achieve their master plan — the ‘Great Reset.’ John Kerry (soon to be Biden’s ‘climate czar’) even said earlier this week it will happen at a breathtaking speed. So, what does that mean for YOUR life? Well, for starters, one of the World Economic Forum’s top goals within the plan is to eliminate private property by 2030.





