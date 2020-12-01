Then vs Now: MSM caught in Hunter Biden cover-up?

There’s very strong evidence that Joe and Hunter Biden participated in questionable business deals overseas, especially in China and Ukraine. But last fall, with weeks to go before the 2020 presidential election, the MSM wanted no part of it. In this clip from the Glenn TV Friday exclusive, Glenn shows you how the media covered the Hunter Biden story THEN vs. NOW…and it might be all the evidence needed to prove the MSM may have been part of one of the biggest coverups in journalism history.





