THESE are the 'poverty' crimes Seattle may no longer prosecute

Seattle, Washington lawmakers are pushing forward new legislation that would provide citizens an exemption for misdemeanor prosecutions IF the crime is one of ‘poverty’ — meaning the culprit suffers from homelessness, mental illness, substance abuse, or from similar situations. But here’s the thing: these ‘crimes of poverty’ make up 72 PERCENT of all crime there. Glenn and Stu explain why this step is just another ‘defund’ movement to shift the city further towards Marxist policies.





