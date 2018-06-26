WhatFinger
The Left in 2018: Unhinged

This Ad Shows How The Political Left Has Become Totally Unspooled

There are two Americas. One America sees a booming economy, record low unemployment; historic lows within the black community, and consumer and small business confidence reaching their highest levels in years. The other America sees darkness, a slide to authoritarianism, hopelessness, and a racist president who is throwing children into concentration camps. We’re becoming Nazi Germany when in fact none of this is happening. Also, the definition of what makes someone a national socialist surely has changed; we’re just enforcing immigration laws. Yes, I know the Left calls anyone with whom they hate a Nazi—and that slide into absurdity has boiled over.’—More…



