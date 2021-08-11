'This Is Lunacy': Frustrated Border Patrol Agents Take Pictures of Overcrowded Detention Facilities

By News on the Net -- TownHall——Bio and Archives--August 12, 2021
The Biden administration’s handling of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues to flounder as the massive influx of people illegally crossing into the U.S. remains at an all-time high, leading to overcrowding at holding facilities with COVID-19 still being an issue.
Video taken this week by a source in the Rio Grande Valley Sector shows immigrants in a holding facility packed in tightly, with some not wearing masks. This has lead to Border Patrol having to take people apprehended elsewhere in the sector to the temporary holding site underneath the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas, where outside temperatures reach above 100 degrees on a daily basis.—More…
Video of an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in the Rio Grande Valley Sector from this week.— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 11, 2021
From the source: "This has surpassed the point of sustainability — this is lunacy."
Fed-up BP agents are taking videos/pics to show what's really happening—> https://t.co/cT4uWOQqSf pic.twitter.com/Z1fu6D9M9S
