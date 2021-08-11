'This Is Lunacy': Frustrated Border Patrol Agents Take Pictures of Overcrowded Detention Facilities

The Biden administration’s handling of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues to flounder as the massive influx of people illegally crossing into the U.S. remains at an all-time high, leading to overcrowding at holding facilities with COVID-19 still being an issue.

Video taken this week by a source in the Rio Grande Valley Sector shows immigrants in a holding facility packed in tightly, with some not wearing masks. This has lead to Border Patrol having to take people apprehended elsewhere in the sector to the temporary holding site underneath the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas, where outside temperatures reach above 100 degrees on a daily basis.—More…