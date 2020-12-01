THIS is why the Georgia Senate election is the LAST LINE in the fight for freedom

By News on the Net -- Glenn Beck—— Bio and Archives--December 3, 2020
‘Lifelong Democrat’ and Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones says if Republicans lose the Senate races in Georgia, it will be hard for America to recover: “if the Senate goes, this country goes,” he says. Jones explains why Georgia is the last line in the fight for freedom, and he shares a powerful message about party politics: “I didn’t leave my party; my party left me.”
