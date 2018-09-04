WhatFinger

Paid Protestors

Three Texas Doctors: We Saw Protesters Paid In Cash To Disrupt Brett Kavanaugh Hearing On Line To Enter

By -- Real Clear Politics—— Bio and Archives--September 5, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Author and commentator Adam W. Schindler interviews three Texas doctors who traveled to Washington D.C. to attend the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. While waiting on line, they say they witnessed protesters being paid in cash to cause trouble in the hearing and in the public line to get in, Tuesday on Capitol Hill. —More….



CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- Real Clear Politics -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: