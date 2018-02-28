Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

There needs to be as much interest, dedication by the VA Office of Inspector General and U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute all these plausibly guilty criminals of manipulating the biggest land fraud scandal in American history – inside the VA

Tiny Town Crimes vs Big VA Criminal



Fellow Veterans and Friends of Veterans: Yesterday, I attended a hearing at the Los Angeles Federal Court for the formal guilty plea of VA bureaucrat Ralph Tillman at the Honorable Judge R. Gary Klausner’s Courtroom. Judge Klausner is a Vietnam War Veteran and it was indeed a very professional and productive hearing.

Both Judge Klausner and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ruth Pinkel read specifics from Tillman’s (attached) written Plea Agreement before Judge Klausner asked Tillman for his official verbal guilty plea of lying to Federal Officials and the IRS about taking more than a quarter-million dollars in bribes while his accomplice, businessman Richard Scott, has been separately charged by the FBI with defrauding the Los Angeles VA out of $11.4 million. There was absolutely no misunderstanding about Tillman’s federal crimes as both these entrusted Federal Officials reinforced his written Plea Agreement by insisting that it be also verbally entered into the Record during yesterday’s Hearing. Thus, it was absolute justice to hear this extremely corrupt, dishonest and unethical VA bureaucrat respond to Judge Klausner for each of the two Federal crimes he is charged with: “Guilty your Honor.” Judge Klausner set Tillman’s sentencing date for Monday, May 21, 10:00 AM, in Courtroom 850, at the Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles. Every Veteran and Friend of Veterans should attend this historic sentencing. Ralph Tillman deserves to be sentenced to the maximum eight years. Ralph Tillman’s self-serving and cowardly dereliction-of-duty is unforgivable as he is also a U.S. Army Veteran, albeit a traitorous and dishonorable one who makes General Benedict Arnold look like an American patriot.

How many war-injured Veterans could’ve been housed and cared for with the $11+ million that was defrauded from the VA / Veterans? How many war-injured and impoverished Veterans died while living homeless and hungry, or were robbed, beaten and assaulted, or murdered, or took their own lives as Tillman and Scott lived the “good life”? And make no mistake, Ralph Tillman’s personal and sole signature is on all nine of the VA real estate deals that were adjudicated in Federal Court on August 26, 2013 as “unauthorized by law and therefore void.” The Old Veterans Guard has been publicly blowing the whistle on Tillman and his VA cohorts for more than a decade, and more specifically, we released our own 6,500-word expose` and photo montage, more than seven years ago. The first two words are “Ralph Tillman.” .... “A National Disgrace” As horrific as Tillman’s endless crimes have been, perhaps the equally big story is that the Pulitzer-winning “Los Angeles Times” never considered any of this newsworthy and refused to investigate and report on these reprehensible, scandalous and heinous crimes of Biblical proportion. Yesterday, the LA Times’ front-page headline story was ... “Tiny town of Maywood faces biggest scandal yet ‘A zombie ... that just won’t die’ ” ... “Search warrant reveals corruption investigators are casting a wide net in the long-troubled city.”

Continued below... While the Los Angeles Times, which has the fourth-largest circulation among United States Newspapers, reports about a speculative investigation into one of the tiniest towns in Los Angeles, their Editorial Board has also been publishing full-page “Editorials” about homelessness in Los Angeles, the second largest city in the U.S.A. The Times’ Board recently published three full-page Editorials totaling more than 5,000 words regarding the 58,000 who are homeless in Los Angeles, and the word “Veteran” is listed only once—< < Also heavily represented: Veterans.> < Also heavily represented: Veterans.> > Remember, Los Angeles is our nation’s capital for homeless Veterans and the Los Angeles Times doesn’t even acknowledge it, but instead, buries the word Veteran in the midst of all the other demographics, i.e., insignificant, irrelevant. Think about this: While an ‘investigation” is going on at this “tiny town” within Los Angeles, the disgraced former “director of asset management” at the largest VA in the nation was officially pleading guilty—just a few blocks from the LA Times Headquarters—for lying to the Feds and IRS when he took more than a quarter-million-dollars in bribes while his accomplice has been charged with defrauding the Los Angeles VA out of more than $11 million. Incredulously, one tiny town in Los Angeles gets front-page headlines for being under investigation while a disgraced criminal VA bureaucrat pled guilty to aiding and abetting in defrauding the largest VA in the nation out of multi-millions of dollars—and it received ZERO coverage by the LA Times—or any other form of local media including major Television and Cable Networks. Shamefully and disgracefully, Los Angeles remains our nation’s capital for homeless Veterans even though this most corrupt VA in the nation entered into a “settlement agreement” more than three years ago that promised to end Veteran homelessness in Los Angeles by the end of 2015.

Many of the nine adjudicated illegal occupants were given “legal” approval by a corrupt VA and equally corrupt politicians to remain on this sacred land that was deeded exclusively to house and care for disabled and homeless Veterans. So, why is the Los Angeles Times remaining silent and who are they protecting? It’s time for a Federal Grand Jury Investigation into the Los Angeles VA and “Los Angeles Times” for all the crime, corruption, cronyism and cover-up that has benefited the wealthy and powerful while causing so much grief, suffering and hardship for thousands upon thousands of our war-injured and homeless Veterans. The FBI needs to investigate into a seemingly obvious violation of the “Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act.” (RICO). Correspondingly, the United Nations Human Rights Council needs to investigate into the Los Angeles VA and complicit politicians who have irreverently and maliciously inflicted serious crimes against humanity on American soil – against war-injured and impoverished homeless U.S. Military Veterans. In sum, there needs to be as much interest and dedication by the VA Office of Inspector General and U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute all these plausibly guilty criminals of manipulating the biggest land fraud scandal in American history – inside the VA—as they exercised in trying to falsely and vindictively prosecute innocent elderly Veterans for proudly displaying the American Flag and photographing VA police misconduct “outside” the VA.



“The administration of justice is the firmest pillar of government.” - George Washington God Bless America and the Veterans Revolution Sincerely, Robert L. Rosebrock, Director, Old Veterans Guard Tillman Plea Agreement (pdf)

Rosebrock is a U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam War-era, HQ USARHAW, Schofield Barracks. He is Director of the Veterans Revolution and the Old Veterans Guard.