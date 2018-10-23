Toronto’s Municipal Election Another Big Yawn

Municipal elections are dogged by voter apathy, and have been for decades, the main reason why incumbents of the most useless kind continue to be re-elected every few years.

Yesterday’s Toronto election was like most municipal elections, a big yawn, in the one level of government where voters rarely, if ever, manage to overturn the apple cart of the status quo.

In the case of the Province of Ontario, the most exciting news had already happened back in the summer months when newly-elected Premier Doug Ford cut Toronto City Council down to size.

The big news last night wasn’t that incumbent Mayor John Tory was reelected with 63& of the vote, leaving his closest opponent, chief city planner Jennifer Keesmaat at 23%. it was instead a rueful return by the media to Ford’s having cut Toronto city council by half.

“The moment polls closed in Ontario’s municipal elections Monday, CBC turned its online coverage to a woman denouncing Premier Doug Ford for chopping the size of Toronto city council. (National Post, Oct. 23, 2018)

“It was unfair, she raged. It was undemocratic. It was savage. It was brutal. It was also over with, and the election had gone ahead without evidence of any permanent damage to democracy, but what would the CBC be if it couldn’t open the show with a diatribe against that horrible man who had somehow become premier?”

In spite of CBC, Canada’s main news carrier, subsidized by $1-billion a year from the taxpayers’ purse, Premier Ford’s council cutback was over, just like breakfast.

Keesmaat, offering “progressive proposals” was late in getting into the race, didn’t have much in the way of an election budget and talked about the possibility of senior levels of government coming up with the scratch needed for some of her post-election dreams.